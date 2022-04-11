Denver Art Museum among most popular arts and crafts museums nationwide

(Zach Key on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver Art Museum ranks among the top five most popular arts and crafts museums in America, according to a study by Design Bundles.

The Mile High City’s museum ranked fourth on the list, based on how many times the cultural institutions are searched on Google each month and the number of Instagram hashtags using their full name.

The Denver Art Museum had 40,500 monthly searches and 77,668 posts featuring the museum’s name hashtag.

The museum, also known as DAM, is one of the largest in the West and is best known for its Native American art exhibition and The Petrie Institute of Western American Arts.

“It is fascinating to see just how much museums inspire curiosity and fascination in people of all ages and how much these locations are still searched and visited each year — even in the digital era,” a spokesperson from Design Bundles said. “Regardless of what we can see on our screens, having the opportunity to admire famous pieces in real life is an experience which can’t be matched.”

The three most popular craft museums on Design Bundle’s list are the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Pennsylvania and the de Young Museum in California.