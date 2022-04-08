Denver Northside theater celebrates neighborhood’s culture

Grupo Tlaloc Danza Azteca (Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The historic Holiday Theater opened Thursday with performances representing the cultural history of Denver’s Northside that included a surprise performance by Nathaniel Rateliff.

The 400-seat theater on West 32nd Avenue, the first in Colorado to present Spanish-language films, is operated by the Museum of Contemporary Art after the Denver Cultural Property Trust, founded by developer Mark Falcone, purchased it last year for $5.1 million.

Nathaniel Rateliff (Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver)

The venue will enable MCA, which has signed a seven-year lease on the space, to develop programming beyond the gallery exhibitions it’s known for.

“We’re honoring the history of the theater and the neighborhood,” Abrams said. “We’re using creative experimentation to bring people together and connect with new audiences.”

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance (Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver)

Thursday’s performances did just that. The evening opened with a dance from Grupo Tlaloc Danza Azteca. It included performances by the North High School Jazz Band, poet Eleanor Perry-Smith Cleo Parker Robinson Dance and multidisciplinary artist Brenton Zola.

Also performing were Colorado poet laureate Bobby LeFebre accompanied by Val Castillo, who read from LeFebre’s award-winning play “Northside” that espouses the neighborhood's gentrification and accuses “gringos” of castrating its culture.

“Soon I might have to drive to get Mexican food,” LeFebre exclaimed.

Bobby LeFebre and Val Castillo (Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver)

Although the Holiday Theater is in the heart of the trendy Highland neighborhood, the area was referred to as Northside throughout the evening — with the only mention of Highland being in LeFebre’s performance.

In addition to the historic theater, there is a 1,600-square-foot lobby that eventually will house a food and beverage program. There also are 15 apartments and spaces that can be converted into artist studios.