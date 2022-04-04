Denver, CO

Company converts Denver’s dark properties into event spaces

Margaret Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R8CAN_0ezEn0PK00
The Lake View Room(Courtesy of Non Plus Ultra)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Non Plus Ultra, a company that activates dark properties as event spaces, is adding two venues to its growing Denver portfolio.

Located at 950 Broadway, The Broadway offers 12,000 square feet of open, airy space. An eclectic ceiling and lighting elements complement the venue’s neutral tones. Operable garage doors open to a western-facing patio. Located in a former food hall, The Broadway can accommodate up to 450 people and includes several functional commercial kitchens and bars.

Part of the Denver Firefighters Union Hall, the Lake View Room at 12 Lakeside Lane features a modern industrial look highlighted by brick, steel and wood. The 4,200-square-foot venue can host up to 300 people and provides a kitchen, bar and patio with fireplaces overlooking Lake Rhoda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c4ced_0ezEn0PK00
The Broadway(Courtesy of Non Plus Ultra)

“We are beyond delighted by the early success we have had in developing important partnerships with many of Denver’s business, cultural and philanthropic stakeholders,” Non Plus Ultra CEO Jordan Langer said. “This is just a start as we strive to become an important, long-standing member of the Denver community, dedicated to contributing in meaningful ways to the city’s economic prosperity and cultural vibrancy.”

Non Plus Ultra manages properties on a bridge or permanent basis as public and private event and exhibition spaces. The company helps property owners and developers maximize their return on investment by providing property management services, generating incremental income and building community awareness and support for its projects.

Non Plus Ultra entered the Denver market last year, taking over four iconic properties: the Denver Sports Castle, Denver Rock Drill and the former Denver Post printing plant. It also manages bookings for ReelWorks Denver in RiNo.

Starting April 14, the Denver Sports Castle will host the blockbuster show The Art of Banksy, an exhibit featuring more than 80 original pieces by the renowned British street artist.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Non Plus Ultra# Denver Sports Castle# The Broadway# Lake View Room# Denver Rock Drill

Comments / 1

Published by

I'm a Denver-based business writer with expertise in commercial and residential real estate as well as general business news.

Denver, CO
1037 followers

More from Margaret Jackson

Denver, CO

Denver real estate market stays red hot despite more inventory

(Breno Assis on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) The number of homes hitting the market increased in March. Still, salesprices reached an average historical high of $705,812, according to the Denver Metro Association of Realtors market trends report.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Venture X opens third metro Denver coworking space

(Denver, Colo.) Fast-growing coworking company Venture X opened its third metro Denver location in the Dairy Block at 1800 Wazee St. Venture X is known for its innovative design, amenities and convenient locations. The 43,000-square-foot workspace features a contemporary interior design that complements the energy and innovation Venture X members bring to the community.

Read full story
Boulder, CO

Boulder edibles company donates $140,000 to fight food insecurity

(Courtesy of Wana Brands) (Boulder, Colo.) Boulder-based Wana Brands, in partnership with the Wana Brands Foundation, is donating $140,000 to help organizations in 13 states fight food insecurity.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Colorado bike lube maker adds weed to products

(Courtesy of mountainFLOW) (Bonedale, Colo.) A Colorado bike lube manufacturer has launched a line of bike wash and degreaser that contains marijuana. MountainFLOW, which specializes in plant-based bike lubes and washes, partnered with Colorado Springs bike shop and CBD purveyor Twisted Spoke to develop the product.

Read full story
1 comments
Golden, CO

Outdoor gear maker opens new headquarters in downtown Golden

(Courtesy of Mountainsmith) (Golden, Colo.) Outdoor gear manufacturer Mountainsmith has opened itsa new headquarters in downtown Golden. The building at 910 12th St. will be home to the company’s offices, sales, product design and showroom-style retail space.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver’s affordable housing proposal heads to Planning Board

(PhotoMIX Company on Pexels) (Denver, Colo.) An updated draft of Denver’s policy to create more affordable housing requires new residential developments of 10 or more units to designate between 8% and 12% of the residences as affordable for 99 years — regardless of whether the home is for rent or sale.

Read full story
Arvada, CO

10 new businesses join Candelas in Arvada

(Arvada, Colo.) Ten new businesses have joined or are getting ready to open at Candelas, a 1,500-acre mixed-use development in Arvada. The project is a partnership between Church Ranch Cos. of Arvada and Candelas of Arvada LLC.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver hotel prepares to welcome cannabis-curious tourists

(Denver, Colo.) The 420 Hotels Inc. is a step closer to being the first boutique luxury hotel in the United States with a licensed cannabis consumption lounge. The city of Denver awarded The 420 Hotels a provisional license to operate the consumption lounge as an amenity to the adjacent hotel. The 420 Hotels is transforming the property's carriage house into a cannabis consumption lounge.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

Want to save a Colorado historic site? Nominate it for this list

(Courtesy of Colorado Preservation Inc.) For the past 25 years, Colorado Preservation Inc. has saved historic sites across the state from demise through its Endangered Places Program, which is accepting nominations for inclusion on the list of threatened places.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver is 10th-most active real estate market in U.S.

(Guilherme Cunha on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) That boom you heard in Denver the last decade? That was the sound of hammers, saws and backhoes. The Denver metropolitan area ranks 10th in the nation for the most activity in all sectors of real estate combined over the past 10 years, according to a StorageCafe report.

Read full story
Denver, CO

After being early adopter of electric vehicles, Colorado’s interest wanes

(Michael Marais on Unsplash) Colorado dropped from among the top three states to adopt electric vehicles (EVs) last year to No. 23, according to a report from QuoteWizard by LendingTree LLC.

Read full story
11 comments
Colorado State

Colorado is tough market for first-time homebuyers

(Courtesy of Evolving Home) It’s no secret that buying a house is out of reach for many Colorado residents, and a report from Evolving Home illustrates how dire the situation is.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Inspirato Colorado Open sponsorship creates equal prizes for male and female golf champs

(Great Pictures on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) The Colorado Open Championship is making history with luxury travel brand Inspirato by creating equal purses for its men’s and women’s championship golf events.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Colorado’s BuildStrong Academy expands to train 1 million construction workers nationally

(Jens Behrmann on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) To help reduce a national construction worker shortage, a Colorado workforce initiative wants to train 1 million new trade workers over the next 15 years.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Rising tide for flood insurance: Many Coloradans to pay more

(Jo-Anne McArthur on Unsplash) Thousands of Colorado residents will pay more for flood insurance beginning April 1. The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Risk Rating 2.0 will transform the National Flood Insurance Program, a move the agency says will bring more equitable pricing to flood insurance.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Company launches crowdfunding campaign for Denver’s first licensed in-hotel cannabis lounge

(Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) The 420 Hotels Inc., owner of the historic Patterson Inn, launched an equity crowdfunding campaign through investing platformRepublic.com to fund a new era of cannabis hospitality.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

New 5-story LoHi office building to offer stacked mechanical parking

(Denver, Colo.) A new five-story office building in Denver’s trendy Lower Highland neighborhood will feature floor-to-ceiling windows, multiple terraces and a stacked mechanical system to park cars underground.

Read full story
San Luis, CO

Endangered Colorado grocery gets $1.5 million grant to expand

(Courtesy of Colorado Preservation Inc.) (San Luis, Colo.) The new owners of Colorado’s oldest continuously operating business plan to transition the R&R Market in San Luis into a cooperative.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Owning a garden in Colorado is expensive

(Jonathan Hanna on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Colorado is the third-most-expensive state to own a garden, according to a study conducted byAllAboutGardening.com. Colorado residents pay an average of $51.12 per square foot for their gardens. The average home price in Colorado is $412,819, and the average yard size is 8,076 square feet.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy