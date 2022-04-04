Company converts Denver’s dark properties into event spaces

The Lake View Room (Courtesy of Non Plus Ultra)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Non Plus Ultra, a company that activates dark properties as event spaces, is adding two venues to its growing Denver portfolio.

Located at 950 Broadway, The Broadway offers 12,000 square feet of open, airy space. An eclectic ceiling and lighting elements complement the venue’s neutral tones. Operable garage doors open to a western-facing patio. Located in a former food hall, The Broadway can accommodate up to 450 people and includes several functional commercial kitchens and bars.

Part of the Denver Firefighters Union Hall, the Lake View Room at 12 Lakeside Lane features a modern industrial look highlighted by brick, steel and wood. The 4,200-square-foot venue can host up to 300 people and provides a kitchen, bar and patio with fireplaces overlooking Lake Rhoda.

The Broadway (Courtesy of Non Plus Ultra)

“We are beyond delighted by the early success we have had in developing important partnerships with many of Denver’s business, cultural and philanthropic stakeholders,” Non Plus Ultra CEO Jordan Langer said. “This is just a start as we strive to become an important, long-standing member of the Denver community, dedicated to contributing in meaningful ways to the city’s economic prosperity and cultural vibrancy.”

Non Plus Ultra manages properties on a bridge or permanent basis as public and private event and exhibition spaces. The company helps property owners and developers maximize their return on investment by providing property management services, generating incremental income and building community awareness and support for its projects.

Non Plus Ultra entered the Denver market last year, taking over four iconic properties: the Denver Sports Castle, Denver Rock Drill and the former Denver Post printing plant. It also manages bookings for ReelWorks Denver in RiNo.

Starting April 14, the Denver Sports Castle will host the blockbuster show The Art of Banksy, an exhibit featuring more than 80 original pieces by the renowned British street artist.