Venture X opens third metro Denver coworking space

(Courtesy of Venture X)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Fast-growing coworking company Venture X opened its third metro Denver location in the Dairy Block at 1800 Wazee St.

Venture X is known for its innovative design, amenities and convenient locations. The 43,000-square-foot workspace features a contemporary interior design that complements the energy and innovation Venture X members bring to the community.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our Venture X footprint to Denver’s vibrant LoDo neighborhood,” Venture X, LoDo Co-Owner Channen Smith said. “Our new Dairy Block location is exceptionally accessible, beautifully appointed and provides all the premium amenities. We can’t wait to support our existing and future members here and be a positive contributor to this community.”

(Courtesy of Venture X)

Venture X members enjoy accommodations ranging from one-person private offices to multi-staff offices with dedicated or shared desks. Amenities include a cafe and lounge area, high-tech meeting rooms and event space.

Dedicated personnel provides mail service, a copy/shred center and an array of snacks and beverages.

“We offer an ideal environment for innovators and forward thinkers in unison with the Dairy Block’s unique collection of business and services,” Co-Owner Jesse Keaveny said.

“It is ideally suited for those seeking a flex office workspace. We’re confident this location’s existing dynamics are a perfect match for Venture X’s collaborative and hospitality-focused service culture. LoDo is widely regarded as a creative hub for Denver, and we are committed to supporting its continued growth and development.”

Venture X has locations in Five Points, 2590 Welton St. and Greenwood Village, 6400 S. Fiddlers Green Circle. Smith hosts his growing Network Lead Exchange (NLX) chapter, which focuses on networking in the business-to-service industry, at the Greenwood Village location.