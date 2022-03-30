Arvada, CO

10 new businesses join Candelas in Arvada

Margaret Jackson

(Courtesy of CBRE)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Arvada, Colo.) Ten new businesses have joined or are getting ready to open at Candelas, a 1,500-acre mixed-use development in Arvada.

The project is a partnership between Church Ranch Cos. of Arvada and Candelas of Arvada LLC.

The new businesses are:

  • Ziggi’s Coffee
  • Cold Stone Creamery
  • Freedom Street Social food hall

The new businesses join Yeti’s Sweets & Arcade, SCL Health, Panorama Physical Therapy and Mountain Breeze Optometry, which opened last year; and West Arvada Family Dental, Les Schwab Tires and Whisper Creek Dental, which opened in 2020.

“The activity at Candelas speaks to the strength of suburban retail,” said Jon Weisiger, senior vice president at CBRE who is marketing Candelas’ retail space with CBRE’s Jim Lee. “The past two years have changed shopping patterns with people spending more time at stores, restaurants and businesses close to where they live. As Candelas continues to grow its housing inventory, we expect to see more dynamic retailers join the project.”

Serving residents

Candelas has 604 acres dedicated to commercial space, including 200 acres dedicated to retail across three shopping centers. At full buildout, Candelas will have nearly 4,200 residences.

Last month, Taylor Morrison Home Corp., the nation’s fifth-largest homebuilder, announced the first phase of its acquisition of the final single-family residential parcel at Candelas. The company plans to build 675 homes on 196 acres.

Located between Boulder and Golden, Candelas is bordered by State Highway 72 to the south, State Highway 93 to the west and Indiana Street to the east. The planned Jefferson Parkway will run near the southeastern border of the development, creating two interchanges that feed into Candelas.

The development’s retail scene is fueled by its residents and people living in the surrounding neighborhoods. There are more than 18,500 households within five miles of the site.

“Candela’s is a fast-growing community with strong household incomes and people who want to enjoy restaurants, fitness centers, personal care services and entertainment,” said Brandon Dooling, a director with the partnership developing Candelas. “It’s exciting to see new businesses join the community, giving the greater, underserved region as many retail options as possible.”

I'm a Denver-based business writer with expertise in commercial and residential real estate as well as general business news.

Denver, CO
1011 followers

