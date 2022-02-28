Denver cousins expand energy bar line to Whole Foods and beyond

(Courtesy of Byte Bars)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) When cousins Casey Nunnelly and Sabina Rizzo played sports, they were constantly searching for an energy bar that tasted great and actually provided them with energy.

But they couldn’t find one, so the University of Colorado Boulder alumni created Byte Bars, gluten-free, vegan and raw ingredient energy bars that have landed on the shelves of Whole Foods Market stores.

The bars, which sell for $2.49 each, come in four flavors: Lemmy Razz Protein, Choco Chip, Cinna Cherry and Peanut Butta.

“The big idea was to just make an energy bar that was super healthy and tasted great,” Nunnelly said.

(Courtesy of Byte Bars)

Byte Bars also are available at Leevers Locavore, Telluride Ski Resort and Alltown fresh, as well as on the company’s website. Last year, the company sold 100,000 units and expects to at least double that in 2022.

Byte Bars also partners with local organizations such as Community Food Share to sponsor its Turkey Trot and is seeking new opportunities that focus on women’s health.

Now the cousins have their sights set on getting Byte Bars onto the shelves of King Soopers. While they’re still focused on market penetration in Colorado, the goal is to get onto the shelves of national retailers such as Walmart and Safeway.

The cousins also are championing a message with the acronym B.Y.T.E — be yourself today everyday — and are hoping to create a more sustainable and healthy world one Byte at a time.

“We wanted to be a brand that has a voice and can give back,” Nunnelly said. “We really care about sustainability and trying to do our part to bring the world to a better place.”