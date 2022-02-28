Most homeowners are considering selling amid hot market, survey reveals

(Blue Bird from Pexels)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Two-thirds of homeowners anticipate spending at least $10,000 on home projects this year, with kitchen remodels deemed the most urgent and important, according to a survey by Denver-based Angi, which connects homeowners with contractors to handle home improvement projects.

“An active real estate market is driving the desire to increase value through home improvement projects,” said Mischa Fisher, chief economist at Angi. “Over half of homeowners say they are beginning to at least explore the possibility of selling their primary residents, leading to a lot of planned projects to increase the value of their homes.”

Even so, some people believe they don’t have to do any home improvements ahead of selling their home because the real estate market is so hot, said Christina Duskis, a broker associate with Colorado Home Realty.

“That’s true, but if they do a few little upgrades like lighting or changing out hardware, the buyers will see it as so much more valuable, and they’ll get more for their home,” Duskis said. “A fresh coat of paint can make a world of difference. Bringing the colors back to neutral and putting in new trim — it just gives it a new face.”

The No. 1 goal for this year is fixing existing issues (47%), followed by increasing home value (43%), improving aesthetic design (39%), making maintenance easier (33%) and making the home smarter (31%).

New projects people want to do in 2022 include:

Painting or wallpaper, 34%

Updated decor, 33%

Outdoor landscaping, 30%

Flooring, 30%

Bathrooms, 30%

Kitchen, 30%

Updating storage space, 29%

Living room, 25%

Bedrooms, 25%

Utilities (HVAC, electrical, plumbing), 24%

Angi engaged DKC Analytics to survey 1,000 U.S. adult homeowners working on home renovations or planning to start home renovations soon. The sample was surveyed between Dec. 14 and Dec. 17.