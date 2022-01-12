Denver, CO

ULI Colorado postpones Emerging Trends event

Margaret Jackson

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Increasing cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has prompted ULI Colorado to postpone its Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2022 event to Feb. 15.

The topic for the event, to be moderated by Newmark’s West Region President Kevin McCabe, is how Colorado compares to other markets both nationally and globally as we enter a hybrid world of what is not yet post-pandemic.

Experts will analyze local implications for the foremost global report on investment trends in all major asset classes, including housing, office, retail, industrial, capital markets and resorts.

Emerging Trends also focuses on broader issues such as sustainability and social equity.

ULI Colorado’s mission is to shape the future of the built environment. It supports best practices through education programs, mentoring, networking events, project tours, policy work and advisory services.

Who will be there?

PricewaterhouseCoopers Director of Real Estate Research Andrew “Andy” Warren, co-author of the Urban Land Institute report, is the keynote speaker for this year’s event.

Other speakers include:

  • John Jugl, vice chairman of the Western region capital markets group at Newmark Knight
  • Scott Rathbun, president of Apartment Appraisers & Consultants Inc.
  • Brian Rossbert, executive director of Housing Colorado
  • Megan Kranichfeld, vice president of industrial development at PrimeWest.

Everyone attending the in-person event must provide proof of vaccination. Those who are not comfortable meeting in person or have not been vaccinated can join the discussion virtually.

The in-person event will occur from 10 a.m. to noon at the Denver Art Museum’s new South Sturm Pavilion, with a networking boxed lunch afterward. Attendees of the event will receive free admission to the museum.

Register for the in-person event here and the virtual event here.

I'm a Denver-based business writer with expertise in commercial and residential real estate as well as general business news.

Denver, CO
