University of Denver launches cannabis certificate programs

(Shelby Ireland on Unsplash)

(Denver, Colo.) As Colorado’s cannabis industry matures, there is a need for a more skilled workforce to fill positions that require knowledge that goes beyond growing weed in the basement of your house.

That’s why the University of Denver’s Center for Professional Development has teamed up with cannabis education company Green Flower to provide three non-credit cannabis certificate programs aimed at helping students launch careers in cannabis.

Nationwide, legal cannabis worker jobs are projected to grow by 250% by 2028, outpacing other fast-growing careers and creating demand for a workforce skilled in all aspects of the industry.

The new certificate programs are The Business of Cannabis, Cannabis Law and Policy, and Cannabis Agriculture and Horticulture.

“We are delighted to offer robust cannabis education in partnership with Green Flower, a leader in cannabis education that has worked with universities across the nation,” said Renae Jacob, executive director of the Center for Professional Development at the University of Denver. “The cannabis industry is constantly and quickly evolving, and we are thrilled to provide quality, relevant training for those who want solid careers in the industry or to become better informed about the field in general.”

Each certificate includes three, eight-week online courses that participants can complete in about six months.

Upon completion of the program, students will receive a certificate from the University of Denver and benefit from connections in the state’s cannabis industry and cannabis professionals in Green Flower’s nationwide Employer Network.

“Seeing as Colorado was the very first state to boldly legalize cannabis for all adults, it feels particularly powerful that the most respected and highly ranked university in the state is now on board to help develop the industry by training the next generation of cannabis professionals,” said Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower.