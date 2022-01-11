Avon’s Westin Athletic Club gets $500,000 upgrade

(Courtesy of The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Avon, Colo.) The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon has completed a $500,000 upgrade to its Athletic Club with the addition of an extensive line of TechnoGym strength and cardio equipment and a refresh of all flooring and paint throughout the fitness center.

TechnoGym provides fitness equipment for the Olympic Village and the Professional Golfers’ Association. The new equipment includes:

8 Skillrun treadmills

5 elliptical machines

4 Skillbikes

4 Omnia weight-training stations

4 TechnoGym bench units

2 Climb Live stairclimbers

2 Bike Live and 1 Recline Live bikes

1 Skillrow

2 Power racks, plus 1 bench press and squat rack

2 cable stations

Leg press and dual leg curl/extension equipment

Assisted chin-up and dip station

Kinesis One

It’s good enough for Shiffrin

The Athletic Club also has created Studio M: Mikaela Shiffrin Performance Studio. Shiffrin, an Olympic gold medalist, trains at the Athletic Club when she’s in Colorado.

Studio M will redefine the treadmill, HIIT and indoor cycling experience with app-connected entertainment, biofeedback and large high-definition screens and televisions.

The 27,000-square-foot Athletic Club includes a spa, fitness and wellness facilities, access to The Westin Riverfront’s 25-meter outdoor, saltwater lap pool. and three infinity hot tubs. The Vail Daily recently honored the club in the 2021 Best of Vail Valley Awards, including Best Pilates Studio and Best Spa.

Last summer, the Athletic Club created a dedicated Outdoor Gym, featuring a TechnoGym tower for strength training exercises along with weights, mats and cardio equipment.

The Athletic Club will continue to offer its eight Peloton bikes. It’s also home to a Howard Head Sports Medicine Clinic.