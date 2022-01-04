Ball donates $1 million to help victims of Boulder County fires

(Courtesy of Ball Corp.)

(Boulder County, Colo.) The Ball Foundation will donate $1 million to support communities devastated by the recent wildfires in Boulder County.

The donation to the Community Foundation Boulder County will benefit the Boulder County Wildfire Fund, which is working with local government and nonprofit partners to coordinate, align resources and fill gaps to support those most impacted by the wildfire.

The foundation, the philanthropic arm of Broomfield-based Ball Corp., also will match employee donations as part of the company’s ongoing community giving support efforts as well as working with local partners to assess clean drinking water needs and distributed canned water as needed.

“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by the terrible wildfire that hit our home state of Colorado last week,” said John Hayes, chairman and CEO of Ball. “Many Ball employees live and work in the areas impacted by the sudden wildfire outbreak and have experienced the devastation firsthand. This is our community, and we’re committed to helping with recovery and rebuilding efforts both financially and by mobilizing our employee base through volunteer recovery efforts.”

Investing in its own community

Ball employs about 7,000 people in Colorado and has been part of the community for more than 65 years. The fires have not impacted the company’s operations. The Ball Foundation, founded in 2012, provides financial support to nonprofit organizations that sustain the communities it operates in by improving and promoting education, recycling and community engagement.

An estimated 1,000 homes in Superior and Louisville were consumed by the 6,000-acre fire, displacing about 30,000 residents across Boulder County and causing an estimated $825 million in property damage.