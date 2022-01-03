Denver, CO

Colorado Apartment Association offers help to Boulder County fire victims

Margaret Jackson

(Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Boulder County, Colo.) A directory of vacant apartments ready for immediate move-in is now available for residents displaced by the Marshall Fire in Boulder County.

The Colorado Apartment Association’s housing directly will help displaced residents navigate Colorado’s tight rental housing market, filtering units based on location, size and price.

“In a situation like this, those who have lost so much are dealing with two issues — finding available housing as well as working with insurance companies to copmensate for replacement housing,” said Mark Williams, executive vice president of the Colorado Apartment Association. “This housing directory addresses the first issue — finding available housing when Colorado is already in a housing crunch.”

Since its 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve launch, retail communities have posted more than 100 available units, a number that’s expected to grow. Recent estimates place the number of vacant apartments in metro Denver at 13,000 units.

The Colorado Apartment Association also will make a $25,000 contribution to support families displaced by the Marshall Fire.

More help

The Boulder Area Rental Housing Association also has been working to help displaced families and now has links or information for more than 150 units on its website.

The association has collaborated with community partners, including the Estes Park Visitors Bureau, Boulder Convention & Visitors Bureau, Boulder Chamber, University of Colorado-Boulder, various Boulder real estate agents and the Red Cross to provide information for people impacted by the fires.

“This has been a challenging year for the Boulder-area community,” said Todd Ulrich, the organization’s past president. “We are committed to being a resource to victims of the Marshall Fires as well as the organizations, elected officials and community leaders to ease the pain of this terrible tragedy.”

An estimated 1,000 homes in Superior and Louisville were consumed by the 6,000-acre fire, displacing about 30,000 residents across Boulder County and causing an estimated $825 million in property damage.

