Denver Art Museum exhibit questions past, world today

Margaret Jackson

“Plastic Surgery” by Inka Essenhigh(Courtesy of Denver Art Museum)

(Denver, Colo.) A new exhibit that opens at the Denver Art Museum in January features feature artists who push contemporary art boundaries.

“Disruption: Works from the Vicki and Kent Logan Collection opens Jan. 1 and will feature about 50 artworks, including paintings, sculptures, photographs, mixed-media works and several pieces the museum has never displayed before.

The collection includes works by noted North American and international contemporary artists, including Kent Monkman, Yang Shaobin, Zhang Dali, Agustina Woodgate and Glenn Ligon.

“The amazing gift of more than 300 works that Vicki and Kent Logan started more than 20 years ago has helped turn the Denver Art Museum into a powerhouse of contemporary art in the West,” said Christoph Heinrich, Frederick and Jan Mayer Director of the museum.

“‘Disruption’ draws contemporary stories and narratives from the museum’s collection that was built from this dynamic partnership with the Logans and also adds four loans from their private collection.”

The works in “Disruption” question the past, the world today and the social spaces we navigate.

Incorporating music

Each section is titled by referencing lyrics of former and current popular songs by artists such as Public Enemy, Lady Gaga, Madonna and R.E.M. The museum will provide a playlist on Spotify of songs to go with the experience in the gallery.

“Disruptions embed themselves in a network and continuum spanning time, place and culture,” said exhibition curator Laura Almeida, the museum’s Curatorial Fellow for Modern & Contemporary Art. “We hope visitors will gain a deeper understanding of the ways in which artists challenge norms and push boundaries through disruptive actions.”

Senior Interpretive Specialist Ann Lambson and Senior Curatorial Assistant Caitlin Swindell worked with the team to select historical images and videos to provide thematic connections across time.

An additional section of the exhibition will feature works on paper from the museum’s Logan Collection curated by adjunct curator Julie Augur.

The exhibition is included with the price of a general admission ticket, which is free for those 18 and younger as well as museum members.

