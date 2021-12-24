Snow Mountain Ranch near Granby adds Snowcat to winter activities

(Snow Mountain Ranch)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Granby, Colo.) YMCA of the Rockies will offer a new way to experience its Snow Mountain Ranch.

Starting Jan. 8, Snow Mountain Ranch will offer tours on its Nordic trails from the comfort of a warm eight-person cab as guides share the property’s history. Tours through the winding trails include a stop at the Rowley Homestead to warm up by the fire, sip hot cocoa and roast marshmallows for s’mores.

Snow Mountain Ranch offers rides Saturday mornings, and your party can rent the entire cab for $500. The two-hour experience includes one hour in the Snowcat.

Win a skiing membership

Snow Mountain Ranch guests also are invited to name the new Snowcat by submitting a family-friendly name to its Facebook or Instagram pages and commenting on its Snowcat post with the name you’d like to see. The winner will receive a YMCA of the Rockies membership that is good for skiing at the ranch all winter. The competition closes Dec. 27.

If a Snowcat isn’t your thing, the 5,000-acre Snow Mountain Ranch, on the Granby side of Rocky Mountain National Park, offers 120 kilometers of groomed Nordic trails that you can tour on snowshoes or behind a team of dogs pulling a sled.

Despite the moniker Snow Mountain Ranch, the property also is a top summertime vacation spot, offering hiking and mountain biking trails, zip lining and horseback riding.

Complimentary activities include roller skating, indoor pool, mini golf, basketball and disc golf. Activities that require fees and registration include archery, arts and crafts, an escape room and dog sledding.

Snow Mountain Ranch guests have a choice of staying in yurts, tents or the hotel-style lodge.