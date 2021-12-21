Denver, CO

New 30-story office tower in the works for downtown Denver

Margaret Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ob4Cf_0dSm55Jc00
Courtesy of Convexity Properties

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Chicago developers are dominating the gateway to Denver’s Arapahoe Square neighborhood.

Riverside Investment & Development and partner Convexity Properties paid parking lot tsar Buzz Geller $27 million for a 1.26-acre parking lot at 1901 Arapahoe St., where it’s planning to develop a 30-story office tower, dubbed 1900 Lawrence, across from the former Greyhound bus station.

Designed by Chicago-based Goettsch Partners, the building will have more than 700,000 square feet of office space and 10,000 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include a fitness center, multi-use conference facilities, and a tenant lounge with direct access to a landscaped outdoor terrace.

Construction is expected to begin in March 2022, with completion scheduled for early 2024.

“1900 Lawrence will be the premier office building in Denver upon completion,” said Anthony Scacco, chief operating officer at Riverside. “The local economy continues to benefit from corporate relocations and dynamic population growth, and our location is tailor-made for a best-in-class office environment that prioritizes occupant wellness, technology and unparalleled amenities.”

Riverside and Convexity partnered with Los Angeles-based Canyon Partners Real Estate, which made an $80 million preferred equity investment in the development concurrent with closing a senior construction loan from Bank OZK.

Luring employees back to the office

JLL Managing Director Jamie Roupp, who is handling leasing for the project, said leasing decisions today are based on what will compel employees to return to the office and what employers need to sustain a productive workforce.

“Tenants in Denver, existing and new to market, are gravitating to the quality and location of this asset,” Roupp said.

Across the street from 1900 Lawrence, Chicago-based Golub & Co. and New York-based Rockefeller Group have proposed a 38-story residential tower and a 28-story office tower on the 2.5-acre site formerly occupied by Greyhound. The project also includes a ground-level outdoor plaza and more than 30,000 square feet of retail space.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Arapahoe SquareRiverside InvestmentConvexity Propertiesoffice developmentdowntown Denver

Comments / 7

Published by

I'm a Denver-based business writer with expertise in commercial and residential real estate as well as general business news.

Denver, CO
323 followers

More from Margaret Jackson

Granby, CO

Snow Mountain Ranch near Granby adds Snowcat to winter activities

(Granby, Colo.) YMCA of the Rockies will offer a new way to experience its Snow Mountain Ranch. Starting Jan. 8, Snow Mountain Ranch will offer tours on its Nordic trails from the comfort of a warm eight-person cab as guides share the property’s history. Tours through the winding trails include a stop at the Rowley Homestead to warm up by the fire, sip hot cocoa and roast marshmallows for s’mores.

Read full story
Broomfield, CO

Colorado-based Crocs to pay $2.5 billion for Hey Dude Shoes

(Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash) (Broomfield, Colo.) Crocs Inc. plans to acquire privately owned footwear brand Hey Dude Shoes for $2.5 billion in a deal expected to close in the first quarter.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Cannabis sales rise ahead of Christmas, New Year’s

(Denver, Colo.) Denver may not get a white Christmas, but it certainly could be a green one for many people. Cannabis consumers are expected to spend $373 million on cannabis products as they prepare for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

Report: Colorado must bolster behavioral health workforce

(Denver, Colo.) Colorado should focus on bolstering the behavioral health workforce while enhancing opportunities for employers to implement talent-development strategies and increase marketing and outreach to companies, according to a recent report from the Colorado Workforce Development Council.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

McWhinney snags more land in Denver's RiNo neighborhood

McWhinney has purchased the remainder of Great Divide Brewing’s property in RiNo.(Courtesy of McWhinney) (Denver, Colo.) Denver developer McWhinney has purchased a second parcel from Great Divide Brewing Co., where it’s creating a vision for a mixed-use development.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Future offices: Companies expect flex space to encourage collaboration

(Denver, Colo.) The number of workers in traditional office-using fields has nearly recovered to a pre-recession level, but the timeline for those employees to fully return to offices is less clear.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Get paid to consume cannabis by participating in CU research studies

(Roberto Valdivia / Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) The University of Colorado at Boulder has teamed up with Denver marijuana retailer Simply Pure to recruit participants for various cannabis studies being conducted on the campus.

Read full story
25 comments
Colorado State

High expectations: ACT Hospitality helps lowlanders adjust to Colorado’s altitude

(Edwards, Colo.) The high altitude at mountain resorts can leave many visitors feeling fatigued, nauseous and breathless. But one Colorado company is on a mission to change that.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Park Hill residents want park on golf course

(Steven Shircliff / Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Neighbors of the Park Hill Golf Course want to see a new large park and community gathering places that preserve and expand the tree canopy in the area. They also want youth and recreational sports opportunities and a variety of housing options for the site.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Small businesses have new logistics option

Saltbox opened its first warehouse in Atlanta in 2019.Courtesy of Saltbox. (Denver, Colo.) Small and medium-sized businesses have a new option to help them grow their businesses.

Read full story
Colorado State

The tsunami that wasn’t: Colorado evictions lower now than pre-COVID

(Denver, Colo.) The eviction tsunami many people expected when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the eviction moratorium more than three months ago appears to be the stuff of myth, both in Colorado and nationwide.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado State

Assisted living pricey in Colorado

(Denver, Colo.) As vaccines slow the spread of COVID-19, older adults are increasingly returning to senior living communities. And with the increasing demand, the cost to live in the facilities is rising — senior communities in Colorado are no exception.

Read full story
16 comments
Denver, CO

Metro Denver college students scrambling for affordable off-campus housing as vacancy rates drop to lowest since 1999

The median rent for an apartment in metro Denver has risen 6.5% in just three months.Margaret Jackson. The high demand and short supply has students searching for affordable, off-campus housing scrambling as the 2021-2022 academic year gets underway.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver's historic Chinatown, My Brother's Bar part of Historic Denver's 50 Actions for 50 Places initiative

The Humane Alliance Watering Trough at the corner of West Colfax Avenue and Tremont PlaceCourtesy of Historic Denver. To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Historic Denver Inc. has launched its 50 Actions for 50 Places initiative that’s designed to amplify attention on sites that previously have been under-recognized or marginalized.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Ku Cha House of Tea to open fourth location on 16th Street Mall, launches line of canned iced teas and kombuchas

The Ku Cha House of Tea offers 170 teas and herbsCourtesy of Ku Cha House of Tea. Rong Pan and Qin Liu will open their fourth Ku Cha House of Tea location on the 16th Street Mall in Denver next month, ushering in a new phase of growth for the company.

Read full story
Denver, CO

RiNo to get 56-unit affordable apartment project to house transition-age youth

2700 Wewatta Way will provide affordable housing to youths ages 18 to 25Courtesy of Shears Adkins + Rockmore. Developers Shannon Cox Baker and Susan Powers are teaming up to build affordable housing in River North, a neighborhood in Five Points that sorely needs it.

Read full story
1 comments
Golden, CO

NREL to build $19.5 million research facility in Golden

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory is building a 15,700-square-foot Research and Innovation Laboratory on its campus in GoldenCourtesy of Mortenson Denver. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) is building a $19.5 million research facility on its South Table Mountain Campus in Golden.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Three University of Denver students create a platform where likes and clicks are used for good

Each post on PocketChange generates a donation to a cause such as gender equityScreenshot of PocketChange app. A social media platform created by three University of Denver students is letting its users donate to the charities of their choice through likes and clicks — without having to take out their wallets.

Read full story
Denver, CO

ArtPark will give RiNo community gathering spot, green space

The cafe at ArtPark will provide refugee women with an opportunity to learn culinary and business skills.Courtesy of RiNo Art District. Over the past 15 years, the River North (RiNo) Art District in Five Points has transformed from a gritty, industrial neighborhood into a thriving destination for for shopping and dining — a phenomenon that’s occurred in many other neighborhoods pioneered by local artists.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy