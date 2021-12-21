New 30-story office tower in the works for downtown Denver

Courtesy of Convexity Properties

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Chicago developers are dominating the gateway to Denver’s Arapahoe Square neighborhood.

Riverside Investment & Development and partner Convexity Properties paid parking lot tsar Buzz Geller $27 million for a 1.26-acre parking lot at 1901 Arapahoe St., where it’s planning to develop a 30-story office tower, dubbed 1900 Lawrence, across from the former Greyhound bus station.

Designed by Chicago-based Goettsch Partners, the building will have more than 700,000 square feet of office space and 10,000 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include a fitness center, multi-use conference facilities, and a tenant lounge with direct access to a landscaped outdoor terrace.

Construction is expected to begin in March 2022, with completion scheduled for early 2024.

“1900 Lawrence will be the premier office building in Denver upon completion,” said Anthony Scacco, chief operating officer at Riverside. “The local economy continues to benefit from corporate relocations and dynamic population growth, and our location is tailor-made for a best-in-class office environment that prioritizes occupant wellness, technology and unparalleled amenities.”

Riverside and Convexity partnered with Los Angeles-based Canyon Partners Real Estate, which made an $80 million preferred equity investment in the development concurrent with closing a senior construction loan from Bank OZK.

Luring employees back to the office

JLL Managing Director Jamie Roupp, who is handling leasing for the project, said leasing decisions today are based on what will compel employees to return to the office and what employers need to sustain a productive workforce.

“Tenants in Denver, existing and new to market, are gravitating to the quality and location of this asset,” Roupp said.

Across the street from 1900 Lawrence, Chicago-based Golub & Co. and New York-based Rockefeller Group have proposed a 38-story residential tower and a 28-story office tower on the 2.5-acre site formerly occupied by Greyhound. The project also includes a ground-level outdoor plaza and more than 30,000 square feet of retail space.