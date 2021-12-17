Future offices: Companies expect flex space to encourage collaboration

(Andrew Coop / Unsplash)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The number of workers in traditional office-using fields has nearly recovered to a pre-recession level, but the timeline for those employees to fully return to offices is less clear.

Vacancy in Denver’s central business district (CBD) has increased since the onset of the global pandemic, topping 26% in June, said Doug Ressler, manager of business intelligence for Yardi Matrix. Although the spread of coronavirus variants has delayed some office reopening plans, several companies remain confident in the future of downtown locations, including Deloitte and JPMorgan, which leased space in LoDo earlier this year.

But that doesn’t mean that workers are ready to return to the office. CBRE’s most recent Workforce Sentiment Survey of 10,000 employees in 18 countries found that 85% of respondents said they would like to work virtually two or three days a week — and with the technology available today, there’s no reason they can’t.

That’s making flexible or co-working office environments — even in the suburbs — an attractive option for many workers and prompting developers to reconsider the product they offer.

“The need to balance employee flexibility and organizational productivity has led companies to explore hybrid work models,” Ressler said. “Their approach involves rethinking how, when and where we work.”

With employers viewing the office as a place for collaboration and meaningful employee connection, the role of the workplace is shifting toward a more intentional work setting that brings people and teams together.

The next normal

“We anticipate an increase in the flex-office or co-working office models to accommodate the ‘next normal’ in office participation,” Ressler said.

Investors have continued to focus more on the southeast Denver office market because entry costs are generally below the market average with first-year returns in the mid-6% to mid-7% range.

“It’s an area that’s affordable and close to the population migration densities along Interstate 26,” Ressler said.

While Denver’s southeast submarket has long been popular for office development because of its relative affordability and density of potential employees, the region’s northwest submarket is likely to see an influx of office construction as developers start building single-family rental communities, Ressler said.

“We really believe that the economic diversity is going to be attractive in single-family rentals,” he said. “Office development will pick up steam as single-family rentals take over — with the cost of land, it’s more cost-effective to hit a price point for this consumer with single-family rentals. It works for the developer and it works for the consumer — there’s not so much NIMBYism.”