Get paid to consume cannabis by participating in CU research studies

(Roberto Valdivia / Unsplash)

(Denver, Colo.) The University of Colorado at Boulder has teamed up with Denver marijuana retailer Simply Pure to recruit participants for various cannabis studies being conducted on the campus.

Research assistants Jerry Ma and Maddie Stanger set up a table inside Simply Pure to inform potential subjects about the research at the university.

“Cannabis is an interesting plant with a lot of negative stigma,” said Stanger, a CU graduate who focused on neuropsychology and women’s and gender studies while in school. “We want to provide factual data that’s more informed instead of word of mouth information.”

Jerry Ma and Maddie Stanger are recruiting participants for cannabis research. (Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver)

CU selected Simply Pure as its dispensary partner because owner Wanda James’s message of diversity and equity inclusion reflects the university’s values. The university plans to have representatives recruiting participants for future studies at the Lower Highland shop on the 15th of every month to coincide with Simply Pure’s Veterans Day promotions of 25% off their purchases. CU may expand the program to add other retailers in the future.

The studies being conducted include:

Amber: The effects of cannabis on aging, mood, cognition and motor function

Sonic: Cannabis and blood sugar regulation

Oasis: Cannabis and anxiety

Prism: Cannabis edibles and chronic low back pain

Participants receive compensation ranging from $200 to $335. Qualifications to participate in each study vary as does the time commitment.

Do you qualify?

To participate in the Amber study, you must be at least 60 years old, have pain, sleep problems, anxiety or depression, have used cannabis — but not be a regular user — and are interested in using it to relieve those problems. The study involves two to four in-person appointments, three remote follow-ups, using cannabis products for a month if interested, blood collection, cognitive and motor tasks and confidential surveys.

To qualify for the Sonic study, you must be between 21 and 40 years old, have not used cannabis in the past year or have never used cannabis. The study involves two appointments at the laboratory in Boulder, blood collection, two oral glucose tolerance tests and brief and confidential surveys.

Participants in the Oasis study must be between the ages of 21 and 70, experience anxiety and use cannabis or would like to use cannabis to cope with anxiety — or are not using cannabis and would not like to use it to cope with anxiety. The study involves two appointments at the Boulder lab, one appointment at the mobile lab, four blood draws and two microbiome samples.

For the Prism study, participants must be between the ages of 21 and 70, have used cannabis at least once, experience chronic low back pain, have not used cannabis to treat the pain but are interested in trying edibles to manage it. The study involves one appointment at the lab in Boulder, one appointment with the mobile lab, four blood samples and brief and confidential cognitive tasks and questionnaires.