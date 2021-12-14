High expectations: ACT Hospitality helps lowlanders adjust to Colorado’s altitude

Margaret Jackson

Margaret Jackson

(Edwards, Colo.) The high altitude at mountain resorts can leave many visitors feeling fatigued, nauseous and breathless.

But one Colorado company is on a mission to change that.

Edwards-based Altitude Control Technology’s newest altitude simulation solution is geared toward enabling hotels to mitigate their guests’ altitude-related symptoms with its whole-room oxygenation systems.

At just 6,000 feet, many people have trouble sleeping; about half who ascend to 8,000 feet will experience some form of altitude symptoms; and nearly 75% of people will have effects at 10,000 feet, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“To distinguish the guest experience, many mountain hotels invest in luxury services like spa treatments, fine dining and ski valets,” ACT President and CEO Bill Sinclair said. “But if the guests aren’t feeling well, the hotel’s effort is wasted. ACT Hospitality is a whole new approach to giving guests the ward-winning experience they want while in the mountains, and it differentiates hotels among the competition while creating more loyal customers.”

Like heating, air conditioning and ventilation, ACT technology can be used throughout an entire hotel or just in select guest rooms where the oxygenated environment is managed individually. Guests can set their preferred altitude setting on the touch screen and the system provides them with a comfortable and seamless solution for their entire stay.

Sinclair said the Arizona hotel will charge an additional $150 to $200 for an oxygenated room.

The technology provides hotels with an altitude simulation environment in the guest’s room. Oxygen, air quality and barometric pressure are monitored and adjusted to mimic sea level, providing guests relief from altitude effects, better sleep quality and a more pleasant stay. ACT works with hotels to install the system and with architects to integrate it into the design of a new hotel or during the renovation of an existing hotel.

“We’ve spoken with dozens of hotels at mountain destinations such as Aspen, Park City and Jackson Hole, and most tell us that combating guests’ altitude symptoms is a real challenge and can even send guests packing,” Sinclair said. “We developed ACT Hospitality to resolve this, and we believe it will soon be a standard feature in all of the top mountain hotels and resorts.”

The cost for the oxygen system starts at about $30,000 for one bedroom. The cost is about $20,000 for hotel rooms because the company will be performing multiple installations.

ACT has been in business for more than 20 years, and its altitude simulation technology has been installed in more than 400 luxury residences in many high-altitude North American ski areas. The company also has worked with universities, the military and athletic organizations to create altitude simulation environments for research and training.

Denver-based business writer

