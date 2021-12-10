Denver, CO

The tsunami that wasn’t: Colorado evictions lower now than pre-COVID

Margaret Jackson

(Denver, Colo.) The eviction tsunami many people expected when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the eviction moratorium more than three months ago appears to be the stuff of myth, both in Colorado and nationwide.

In Colorado, 2,992 evictions were filed in November — just 88.9% of the level seen during the same month of 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

“This isn’t just a local phenomenon. We’re seeing abnormally low eviction rates nationally,” said Drew Hamrick, general counsel and senior vice president of government affairs at the Colorado Apartment Association.

“When the Supreme Court ruled against the eviction moratorium, it allowed our housing markets to begin their return to normal. Renters continue to make payments at high rates, and relief funds remain available to anyone who is struggling.”

Rental assistance programs to the rescue

Historically, fewer than 1 in 7 eviction lawsuits filed in court result in a sheriff-assisted move-out. Instead, the filings often trigger rental assistance programs designed to keep residents in their homes.

In Colorado, most evictions are resolved privately, but if they do end up in court, they take about three months to move through the process and settle. Because the process is so lengthy, it’s likely Colorado will continue to experience lower-than-normal sheriff move-outs into 2022.

Colorado received $247 million in federal funding and utility assistance that both rental housing providers and residents may apply for past due, current and future rent costs.

In addition, the Colorado Apartment Association partners with the Resident Relief Foundation, which awards grants to residents struggling to pay their rent. The fund is still accepting donations and providing grants to people in need.

The apartment association also has assembled a list of more than 100 COVID-19 resources for renters seeking help.

