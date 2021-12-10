Assisted living pricey in Colorado

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) As vaccines slow the spread of COVID-19, older adults are increasingly returning to senior living communities.

And with the increasing demand, the cost to live in the facilities is rising — senior communities in Colorado are no exception.

Colorado is the 17th most expensive state for assisted living, according to a study from San Francisco-based Seniorly.com . The average monthly cost for assisted living in Colorado is $4,346, compared to the national average of $4,057. In-home care is slightly more expensive at $49,57 per month, according to the Genworth Cost of Care Survey 2019 .

In Colorado, based on salaries and savings rates, it would take the average person 9.6 years to save enough money to afford just one year of assisted living.

With demand for assisted living up, so is the cost of establishing a residence in communities geared toward older adults.

More than 810,000 people — about 2% of the senior population — reside in the nearly 30,000 assisted living facilities operating in the United States, according to statistics from Haven Senior Investments LLC , a faith-based senior housing advisory firm headquartered in Dallas. On average, each assisted living facility houses between 27 and 33 residents.

What exactly is assisted living?

Assisted living provides long-term housing and care to older adults who are generally active but may require help with daily activities such as bathing and dressing. The communities typically provide customized care, meals, and a variety of social activities to suit a wide range of interests.

Senior living facilities offer more than care. Seniors who live alone often experience social isolation, loneliness and depression. But an assisted living setting provides a community with the opportunity to live among friends and have staff that encourages older adults to participate in social activities.