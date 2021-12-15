Escondido Tree Service Experts Works with the Urban Forestry Div. to Protect Street Trees Ahead of Construction Project

Escondido, California – When Escondido Tree Service Experts learned that the Public Works Department was planning a road repair project, the tree service company realized that most of the street trees standing next to the road would suffer damage. The Escondido Tree Service Experts CEO, therefore, contacted the Director of Public Works, Mr. Joseph Goulart, and offered to protect the trees.

“We hadn’t thought about the fate of the trees standing next to the road we intended to repair,” said Joseph Goulart, “After the call from Escondido Tree Service Experts CEO, we realized that the heavy machinery we would be using had the potential to cause irreparable damage to the trees. With this realization, we requested Escondido Tree Service Experts to work with our Urban Forestry Division to implement protection plans for the trees. We were extremely surprised when we learned that the company was willing to offer help for free.”

The city of Escondido has an urban forest of approximately 65,000 trees. Valued at about USD 200 million, the urban forest offers numerous benefits, including, providing homes to wildlife, minimizing air pollution, and even enhancing the value of commercial and residential properties.

“By helping the Urban Forestry Department save street trees,” said the Escondido Tree Service Experts CEO, “We knew we would be preserving the value that our trees offer. We also knew that it would help this city avoid spending a lot of money removing the trees that may have ended up dead. While we do have a good number of trees in our city, we are supposed to be adding trees and not investing in tree removals. This is why we decided to protect the trees we currently have. With our team being experienced in tree protection practices, we knew that this project was one of the best ways to give back to our community.”

Escondido Tree Service Experts is a company that has been at the forefront when it comes to the health of trees in Escondido and neighboring regions. Operating in Escondido for more than 25 years, the company has continued to receive praise from commercial and residential property owners after helping them with tree maintenance procedures like tree pruning, tree trimming, and even emergency tree services.

