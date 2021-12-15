La Jolla Tree Service Experts Helps Park and Recreation Department Remove Dead Trees and Prepare Sites for New Trees

Mareya Sabrian

La Jolla, CaliforniaAccording to the US Forest Service, the State of California had more than 129 million dead trees in 2017. In 2018, another 18 million trees died, bringing the number of dead trees to 147 million. Even though La Jolla occupies a small area in the expanse of California State, it also has a fair share of dead trees. This year, however, La Jolla Tree Service Experts worked with the Parks and Recreation Department, helping remove more than 50 dead trees. The tree service company also prepared the sites previously occupied by the dead trees for replanting.

“Dead trees offer zero benefits to our environment,” said the La Jolla Tree Service Experts CEO, “In fact, they are hazards which have a high potential of causing damage and injuries. For example, decaying timber could maim a hiker exploring our parks. Also, in the unfortunate event, a fire starts, dead trees play a key role in propagating this calamity. The easiest way to eliminate these issues is to get rid of the dead trees.”

The company’s CEO noted that dead trees occupy space that can be used for new healthy trees. He indicated that lifeless trees give the impression that a city has trees, while in reality, the dead trees do not offer any value.

“When we decided to help the Parks and Recreation Department get rid of the dead trees,” said the La Jolla Tree Service Experts CEO, “We aimed to do more than just increasing safety. We also wanted to create space for new healthy trees. This is why we removed the tree stumps after bringing the trees down. We also prepared holes for new trees and marked them.”

The CEO noted that his company would be helping the city of La Jolla replace the removed trees. He noted that the company would provide free planting trees and also work with any willing volunteer to plant the trees. The CEO added that La Jolla Tree Service Experts will be part of the team taking care of the planted trees, ensuring that the trees grow strong, mature healthy, and live a long life.

La Jolla Tree Service Experts has its base of operation at 850 Prospect St, La Jolla, CA 92037, United States. The company, however, can be contacted via +1 619-566-1863 and sales@northsdtreeservice.com.

Website: https://www.northsdtreeservice.com/la-jolla/

