High Speed Chases on the Rise as Migrants on the Run

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

Smugglers and migrants are getting increasingly desperate, and resorting to more dangerous and risky means of travel. Over the weekend off the coast of San Diego, some migrants suffered one of the most deadly and tragic maritime smuggling incidents in modern history. According to the LA TIMES, two boats with approximately 15 people capsized near Blacks Beach in San Diego. At least eight people have died.

Smugglers prefer harsh environmental conditions and things like fog because of the limitations of visibility which help them avoid the Coast Guard and Border Patrol. These boat rides can cost thousands of dollars per passenger.

Even though this happened near California, it still affects our locality. Cochise County, being just a few hours away, is a hotspot for smuggling and trafficking.

In January of this year, 20,222 illegal crossings occurred, which is still lower than in March 2022, which peaked at 27,239.

In September 2022, a new law went into effect, which makes it easier to charge drivers for a crime if they attempt to conceal migrants from a police officer after being pulled over. AZ Central states that this was a modification of Statutes 13-2323. Cochise County Attorney, Brian McIntyre had this to say about the law:

"It gives us a tool where we can actually do a stop, an interception of a vehicle prior to any flight event. Obviously, also, it's an advantage to attempt to deter people from using this activity,"

High-speed chases and crashes are increasingly becoming more of an issue as checkpoints have reopened since the pandemic, as these drivers often see no other way out of the scenario. Local law enforcement seems to believe the policies are working because the cost of smuggling services is increasing.

Things are also heating up in Washington as well, as the Biden administration talks of reinstating family detention centers for captive migrants. Senator Bob Menendez called out Biden on his shifty border policies. This MSN article quotes Menendez from an NBC appearance as saying:

"If the administration does go down this path, I am afraid that the president will become the Asylum Denier-in-Chief,"

When reached for comment by Fox News Digital Sunday, a White House spokesperson pointed to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's comments last week, when she said the president would "use the tools that he has before him to make sure that we deal with an immigration system or we build an immigration system that’s, again, safe, orderly and humane.

"We’ve been very clear on how we’re looking — how the president wants to move forward," Jean-Pierre said. "And he’s been clear from the start, from the beginning of his administration: by putting forth a comprehensive immigration reform. And his approach has been making sure that we expand legal pathways for asylum seekers, limiting illegal immigration, addressing root causes, and also increasing border security."

However, Menendez argued a revival of family detention would be a step in the wrong direction.

Family detention centers were proven to not cause a reduction in migrants and Melendez proposes a plan that would offer asylum to those with legitimate requests as deemed so by law enforcement.

With this subject, human rights issues often come into play. What do you think? Are family detention centers humane? are the new laws going to make a difference? Should we allow them safe asylum? let us know in the comments.