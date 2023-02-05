Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?

Arizona will be hosting the upcoming 2023 Super Bowl (Super Bowl LVII, a.k.a "57") at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale. However, this isn't our first rodeo, or Super Bowl, for that matter! Super Bowl LVII marks our 4th hosted game in the last three decades. We have also Hosted:

Super Bowl XLIX (2015) in Glendale at The University of Phoenix Stadium (former name of the State Farm Stadium)

Super Bowl XLII (2008) in Glendale at The University of Phoenix Stadium

Super Bowl XXX (1996) in Tempe at The Sun Devil Stadium

This year, The Kansas City Chiefs will be going head-to-head with The Philidelphia Eagles on Feb.12, 2023. The colossal event is projected to yield over a billion dollars for Arizona's blossoming economy. We are going to be the first state to host a Super Bowl with legalized sports betting! Sports betting has been legal since April of 2021 when Former Gov. Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2772. This could yield an unprecedented fortune for our state.

According to this article, Super Bowl XLIX brought in a whopping 720 million dollars in revenue to Arizona.

This Super Bowl will host 100,000 people, many of whom are from out of state, who will pay a hotel upcharge of 2-300 percent of the normal cost! At the time of writing this article, The cost of an evening at the Motel 6 in Glendale during Super Bowl weekend is upwards of 500 dollars.

Even though Super Bowl LVII will temporarily turn our backyard into a billion-dollar playground, this doesn't come without a cost. As locals, we have to allot additional time for our daily commutes in the coming days. We can expect road closures along with tons of events popping up all across the valley.

Cronkite news reports these upcoming road closures:

Cardinals Way — 95th to 91st avenues 6 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, to 3 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13

Montebello Avenue — 91st to 95th avenues 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, to 8 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Maryland Avenue — 95th Avenue to the Gray Lot entrance 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14

99th Avenue to the Loop 101 HOV ramp 6 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, to 3 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13

95th Avenue — Maryland Avenue to Cardinals Drive Closed until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17

Northbound right lane will close from Georgia Avenue to Cardinals Way 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, to 8 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Many communities have already begun dealing with the implications of the Super Bowl, even a couple of weeks ahead of time. AZ Family reports that The X, an apartment complex in Downtown Phoenix are having their amenities limited for the time being. Long time term residents are going to have to deal with parking lot availability, Airbnb guests, and the closing down of the pool, gym, etc. This, of course, is one of the many communities dealing with such issues.

The Super Bowl is going to be an exciting weekend for us here in the Grand Canyon State and a great way to kick off the rest of the year. Just remember to stay safe and plan ahead!