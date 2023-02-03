The Avian Flu, Threat or Scare?

Marcus Ringo

The high price of eggs may not have to be the only bird-related problem we have.

Hundreds of dead seals were found in December in the Caspian sea, in what is expected to have been a "Mass Mortality event." Scientists haven't sealed the deal yet. The exact cause of death is still unknown, however, they have found the avian flu prevalent in the tissue samples. The origin is still in question and scientists are still not sure where or how the seals acquired the avian flu in the first place. Until recently, transmitting between mammals was an incredibly rare occurrence.

We're not trying to ruffle feathers here, so it's a good thing to note that as of now, the BBC reports:

The likelihood of the bird flu jumping from mammals to humans is still quite low. There also is no evidence supporting it to be transmissible between humans.

Even though the possibility of a large-scale event is currently very low, it's important to note that earlier this year, a mink farm reported an outbreak where tissue samples showed evidence of a mutation. We shouldn't put all our eggs in one basket because at the moment we really can't rule out the possibility of this becoming a more pressing issue.

BBC has also addressed:

Worldwide, the virus has been found in a range of mammals, including grizzly bears in America and mink in Spain, as well as in dolphin and seals.
In the UK, the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) has tested 66 mammals, including seals, and found nine otters and foxes were positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1.
Cases have been found in Durham, Cheshire and Cornwall in England; Powys in Wales; Shetland, the Inner Hebrides and Fife, Scotland.

China and Ecuador have reported recent cases of H5N1 and H9N2. A 9-year-old girl is Ecuador's very first reported case of H5N1. In China, the H9N2 cases have afflicted a 58-year-old man as well as a 3-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl.

As far as a matter of public opinion, some would say that this issue is currently not yet pressing. Others, such as the writer of this article, have a different opinion on the matter:

The CDC and other health institutions will continue to assure everyone that avian flu isn’t that contagious. It’s their go-to response now. According to an article in Science, “avian H5N1 influenza viruses can acquire the capacity for airborne transmission between mammals without recombination in an intermediate host and therefore constitute a risk for human pandemic influenza.”

With humanity rapidly encroaching upon animal habitats as well as our global temperature rising, we can only expect more illnesses and diseases to spread. For our own sake, let's hope that we can keep this one in the coup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UZGOD_0kb0atOm00
bird walkingPhoto byJames WainscoatonUnsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# bird flu# avian flu# pandemic# flu# worldwide

Comments / 0

Published by

Freelance writer, unapologetic centrist, spirit of the world.

New River, AZ
270 followers

More from Marcus Ringo

Nogales, AZ

Man Shot, Is Border Tension Growing?

Kino Springs, AZ - On January 30, 2023, George Alan Kelly, a 73-year-old Arizona Rancher shot a Mexican Citizen in a confrontation that US News describes as "Sketchy". The incident is reported to have occurred at Kelly's cattle ranch northeast of the Nogales border. Kelly was being held on $1m bail and set to return to court this week.

Read full story
9 comments
Glendale, AZ

Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?

Arizona will be hosting the upcoming 2023 Super Bowl (Super Bowl LVII, a.k.a "57") at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale. However, this isn't our first rodeo, or Super Bowl, for that matter! Super Bowl LVII marks our 4th hosted game in the last three decades. We have also Hosted:

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Colorado River Standoff in the Wild West

There's a 7-way standoff. The sun sets in the distance. Tumbleweeds slowly drift across a dusty road somewhere north of the border. The air is dry and still. No, this isn't your favorite 1993 western blockbuster, this is a modern-day battle for the Colorado River and it's us versus them. By us, we mean Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming versus them, California.

Read full story
19 comments
Arizona State

US Citizens Getting Paid $800 a Piece to Drive Illegals

Arizona has been making plenty of headlines lately, and for good reason! Our population has been countlessly growing, we've got the Superbowl coming to Glendale, and we are a budding tech hub. Unfortunately, not all that growth can be accounted for and is questionably sustainable.

Read full story
76 comments
Arizona State

Migrants Arrested in Arizona Show Smugglers Desperation

Early last year, Arizonans were polled on which issues are most important to them. Illegal immigration is one issue near the top of the list. Arizona is a battleground state, like Florida and Pennsylvania, with races from the Governor’s Race to the Senate and even the Presidency being decided on razor-thin margins.

Read full story
182 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy