Take a Deep Dive into the Insights of Peter Anadio's Unique-Success Story in an Exclusive Interview with Marco Derhy

As part of our Series “ Inspiring success stories ,” We had the pleasure of interviewing Peter Anadio . Peter is a hard worker. He refuses to fail; if he fails, he always tries to turn a negative situation into a positive one. Peter always puts his clients, friends, family, and business before himself. Very hard on himself. Doesn’t settle for anything. He strives for the best. Peter founded Sports Bet Expert in 2012 and expanded its operations with a Sports Social Media Network as well. His sports consulting firm combines algorithms, analytics, and human thinking for individuals looking for an edge to profit betting on sports. The sports social media network he created reaches over 40 million eyes a month to provide them with breaking up-to-date news in sports.

Thank you for joining us today, Peter! Can you briefly outline for our readers your life’s backstory?

Peter: I grew up a multi-sport athlete. Having played baseball since I was three years old competitively, I dabbled in middle school; I ran track and played soccer, basketball, and baseball. I was a very competitive person with a positive mental approach to every sport I played. I had the athleticism, hand eye coordination and skill, but mentally I was smart and always tried to outsmart my opponent. Studied not only the games but other people’s games and the way they played.

When I was 8, my parents divorced, which affected me pretty hard for a few years, but I got over it quickly when I realized my parents were happier. My parents brought me up the right way. They taught me always to work hard and appreciate life. Nothing was ever given to me but an excellent private education from kindergarten to 12th grade, which my parents sacrificed a lot for.

Peter: I envisioned playing college baseball and going to school to be a lawyer. Understanding I had to make a dedicated commitment to baseball, I realized I had lost my love for playing the game competitively. I pivoted to enjoying life and figuring out what I wanted to do and what made me happy. After graduating from Saint Thomas Aquinas High school with a 3.4 GPA, I enrolled at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida. I was dual majoring in criminal justice and business, hoping to attend law school.

While enrolled at FAU, I was broke. I lived at home until I was 20, then rented my place. My parents always taught me to have a good work ethic. They insisted I got a summer job when I was 15, bagging groceries at Publix. I was always a hard worker. I wanted to make my own money.

I was now a sophomore in college, not doing so hot. I had about a 2.2 GPA and missed classes. School was not for me! I also had a brutal schedule, dual majoring in criminal justice and business and commuting every day to school from Fort Lauderdale. It wasn’t a far drive, but it wasn’t ideal. After bouncing around from working for my uncle Dennis’ concessions company, PCI, and doing takeout orders at Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, I started hunting for a new job.

Peter: I was always physically fit and cared about my body and what was put in it. I decided to take a position at World Gym Fort Lauderdale. It was the best decision I ever made. I stepped out of my comfort zone a bit doing something totally different, and if it weren’t for that, I’d never be where I am today. What started as a part-time 20-hour-a-week position, making enough money to pay rent and my bills, turned into a full-time/overtime job working 80 hours+ a week. I wanted to get somewhere in life and get ahead of the game, so I took as many shifts as possible and proved to be the go-to person at this privately owned gym. The owner quickly put me in charge of everything — scheduling, cleaning, and overseeing the juice bar. I was doing everything. I was quickly becoming close to the gym’s clients who were walking thru the door. I knew precisely their smoothie orders and started taking a liking to certain people. I looked up to them.

Peter: I had a very close relationship with two guys at the gym. We had the same likes. Sports and sports betting. They knew I had played baseball my entire life and was an athlete, so we would talk about sports every day. They were impressed by how knowledgeable I was. I studied the games inside and out, the players’ habits, and the analytics behind them. I covered it all. They were fascinated. One day Steve came in, and the first words out of his mouth were, who do you like tonight? Without hesitation, I told him, and he shook his head in acknowledgment. Next day… Steve walks in and throws a $100 bill on the juice bar counter. I said Steve, what is this for? He says you were right. Yes, I was right. I was right 60–70% of the time. Every day I gave him my picks and tips. Steve would then bet thousands of dollars on my picks every night. I was making him money hand over fist. Time had passed. About a month had passed, and one day he walked in and yelled, “yo! PJ. Come outside.” He brings me outside and tells me to get in his car. $150k Maserati that I’ve never been in before. I was in awe. I looked up to this guy. He was hard-working, respectful, and successful. Someone I had aspired to be. He says to me. “Yo kid, you got a serious talent here, a great skill. I’ve never seen someone so consistently right as you are.” The rest was history.

Peter: The gambling industry was always intriguing to me. How could something that would generate so many jobs, so much money, and be such a huge entertainment factor not be legal? I knew this industry would be the center of sports in years to come, so I started looking into the industry and what I could do with this skill I had. A profession, a sports handicapper, or a sports prognosticator was found. I was good at math. I could read the sports analytics behind the scenes and the data presented. I enjoyed and loved it. When I was 8 years old, I used to setup my Beanie Babies on the football field rug I had in my room to simulate offensive plays and setup defenses. I understood the game and the players. I could put myself in the shoes of professional athletes on any sports field and predict their tendencies.

Peter: After extensive research and preparation, I filed for an LLC and named my company Sports Bet Expert one month later. We were one of few to be the first sports consulting firms to tap into the Social Media market of Instagram. People were discovering us on Instagram with ease, and they were turning into clients. A few years passed and we are now one of the largest sports consulting firms in the world and as of three years ago, we also branched out into a sports social media network. Sports Bet Expert has over 25000 clients in over 190 countries. We pride ourselves on being the best in the business and taking care of our clients. They come first. We provide professional betting techniques with responsible wagering. A motto we pride ourselves on. Patience provides profitability.

Peter: Our sports social media network reaches over 40m people a month. Here are our pages listed below:

Would you like to share with us what brought you into the sports betting industry?

Peter: A love for sports. A passion for numbers. A love for analytics and studying sports. A love for proving that you are the best at what you do and striving for greatness.

What has been your biggest challenge since you started Sports Bet Expert?

Peter: The challenging part in my industry is that you have no control over what happens. We aren’t controlling the games or the players out on the playing fields. We have to put our clients in a position to win. Being a sports consultant and owning the firm brings a HUGE responsibility. We are in control of people’s hard-earned money. There are highs and lows like a rollercoaster ride, but we must remember you are only as good as your last day. Every day is a new day and a time to shine. The sun will always rise and set.

What makes your company, “sports bet expert,” stand out from competitors?

Peter: We genuinely care about our clientele. Everyone is a part of the SBE Family. If we hit a rough patch during someone’s subscription, we always help them out, whether it be free days or a free subscription. We are hands-on with every client. We provide a professional website with an account and backend for every client to check picks daily. We do not use scummy, slimy sales tactics like the sometimes looked down upon industry gets due to the lack of professionalism companies use within.

In 2020, you netted a seven-figure revenue and over 25,000 betting-happy clients through your Sports Bet Expert company. Please share with us how you achieved that and how it felt.

Peter: One simple word — winning. Consistent winning brought us to where we are today — not using scummy, slimy sales tactics. When the company originated ten years ago, we were unheard of. No one knew who we were. We found the correct niches to advertise within and proved that we could win consistently. Now the company sells itself with proven results and word of mouth. We are a brand that provides winning sports tips and a free social sports news network to people interested in sports worldwide.

Some of our global readers are aspiring sports bet enthusiasts who want to know the best way to succeed in this area. What advice or success insights can you give such people?

Peter: Keep a consistent bet amount. Never bet with your heart. Don’t bet on impulse. Never gamble with money you can’t afford to lose. Patience provides profitability. There is always another day. Don’t force anything. A little side note. The difference between high-level sports bettors and people who try and fail: The good ones consistently play the %’s in their favor and live with the result of knowing they have an edge long-term. Amateurs sweat every single game and don’t want to deal with the losses.

Still on the subject of being successful… What would you say are your five tips for success?

Peter: My five tips for being successful are

Invest in yourself. Your body and mind are essential. Nurture it and give it its proper nutrients to shine. Fill it with good food, get lots of rest, and do some sort of physical exercise at least once a day to get your blood pumping. Always ask questions and read all the fine print of life. If time goes by and you don’t learn, you’re wasting time. Surround yourself with people who have drive and motivation. The people who will be there for you no matter what, in your high and low moments. Never give up. If, at first, you don’t succeed, keep going. Turn any negative action into a positive reaction. The tide will turn. You can’t beat a person who won’t give up. Set goals and achievements for yourself. Develop a plan, and always think before you speak.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson” or quote that profoundly impacted your life? Please share with us.

Peter: Do what you love and who cares what anyone else thinks? It’s not about how many trials come; it’s about how you respond when they do. Believe in yourself, your work, and your preparation. You can’t score if you don’t shoot. Always give back to the less fortunate and be the best person you can be. I’m an avid believer in good karma. I actively spend time with the youth and unfortunate and give to charities such as the Beagle Freedom Project, the world’s leading organization for rescuing and rehoming animals used in experimental research. The FLITE (Fort Lauderdale Independence, Training, & Education) Center who’s mission is to guide those aging out of foster care and other vulnerable youth for a successful transition to independence through education, employment, housing, and system of care coordination. I will also attend in the future and be a potential event sponsor for Margaux’s Miracle . Margaux’s Miracle is a foundation created in memory of Margaux Renee Grossman by her closest friends to raise awareness of childhood cancers through various community service projects. I plan on also creating my own scholarship funded by Sports Bet Expert, awarded annually.

Understanding that none of us can achieve success without a bit of help. Is there a particular person who you are grateful, someone who helped get you to where you are?

Peter: My parents, first and foremost. They taught me hard work and dedication to a craft I love. Sometimes life can be frustrating, but you must look ahead to the good times. My father, Mark, was my coach on the playing field for many years, and my mother, Peggy, led an example at home, being a hard-working woman her whole life. As a business owner, you must understand to keep your employees happy because they’re the ones who make a difference. If it wasn’t for them, the company wouldn’t have the recognition it has today.

My team of social media coordinators and designers is unmatched. I’d personally like to give a shoutout to Ryan, Aaron, Ishan, Blake, Brannan, Declan, Julian, and Carson. These young men are skillful beyond compare and work around the clock to get sports news out to our viewers around the clock. There were three prominent people I took a liking to who had helped me become the person I am today by seeing their demeanors and personalities mostly every day when they came to work out. I will keep their last names abbreviated because I am unsure if they’d like to be known in these articles. Two of them are famous, and one of them is very successful.

Scottie P. (Former pro basketball player.)

Steve M. (Famous chef and entrepreneur)

Joe L. (Attorney)

Peter: Working 80+ hours a week got old. Long tiring hours. I was looking for a way out. Seeing clients of the gym, like the three people listed above, coming to the gym showed me what I wanted. Financial freedom and a strong mind. These three individuals were successful, dedicated, and positive.

How can our readers keep up with you on social media or a website?

Thank you for joining us. This was indeed inspirational! Best wishes and continuing success.