Tickets to see a Broadway show can be found for as low as $25 Photo: Marcio Delgado

From September, Broadway theaters can reopen at full capacity and most of us are looking forward to seeing a show. And with over 40 theaters and dozens of shows to choose from, including the Tony Award-winning blockbuster musical Wicked, a lack of options won’t be an excuse to make the most of the Big Apple’s theatreland.

However, to watch a live show on Broadway can be expensive. Although tickets can start as low as $25 for those not bothered with a great view of the stage, prices are more likely to set you back way more than that, with some of the shows commanding single tickets that can cost hundreds of dollars.

So, where should you look for affordable prices that will allow you to be close to the action, without hitting your bank account’s overdraft?

Here, seasoned theatre-goers share their treasured tips on how to get cheap Broadway tickets in 2021.

Try the Broadway Week

“I watch Broadway shows during Broadway Week, a bi-annual event that takes place in late January and in September each year. Tickets are 2-for-1. It is best to check when tickets go on sale and to pick a few different shows you would like to see if your first choice sells out.”

Jack Miller – Pest infestation specialist at How to Get Rid Of

Head to a discount booth

“The TKTS by TDF booth is still my favorite way to get discounted tickets. Just head to their booth on the day of that show that you like to get 50% off on your ticket. This applies to almost any show unless they're a really huge hit. Each person is only allowed to buy a maximum of 6 tickets though and there's a small fee on top of the ticket cost. But that's okay, because their prices are still substantially lower than any ticket deals you might find online. Their booth is located at the center of Times Square and there's another one near Lincoln Center's David Rubenstein Atrium.”

Matthew Paxton – Founder at Hypernia

Wait to purchase

“Resale ticket prices can significantly vary, so if you’re interested in a variety of different shows, try to hold off on buying tickets in order to get a last-minute big discount. Tickets significantly decrease in price up to two hours before the show on sites like Stubhub and Ticketmaster. Be sure to refresh throughout the day and prepare to purchase ASAP when the price is right for your budget.”

Rebecca Gramuglia – Consumer expert at TopCashback

Another way to get a discounted theater ticket is to subscribe to an online theater group. Theater subscription memberships are likely to save you money when purchasing a ticket, as well as offering you a selection of premium seats and invites to cast parties and more.

You can also try your luck by entering a draw. A vast majority of Broadway shows have daily or weekly online raffles for the following day or week of shows through sites such as BroadwayForBrokePeople, offering discounted theatre tickets in New York.

#Broadway #BargainBroadwayTickets #smartsavings #savinghacks

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.