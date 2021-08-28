Best places to buy shoes in NYC

The U.S imported 5.7 pairs of shoes for every man, woman, and child in 2020 Photo: Rodnae Productions

Revenue in the shoes retail market may have decreased by an estimated 8.9% in 2020, according to a study by global researcher IBISWorld. In fact, most of us couldn’t go anywhere in a year spent predominately barefoot at home, just watching the world go by. Store closures and social-distancing policies that reduced store traffic, when retailers re-opened in between lockdowns, also contributed to a drop in sales.

However, as the world has started to slowly re-open, even with some restrictions, customers are starting to update their shoe racks. People are hopeful that they will be able to leave the house to visit places beyond their local supermarket and drugstores.

It is good news for the U.S multimillion footwear market that, despite the sales setback, they still managed to import 5.7 pairs of shoes for every man, woman, and child in the country, with 2020 sales topping $76.9 billion, according to FDRA. FDRA are the association of footwear distributors and retailers representing over 95% of all footwear distributors and retailers in America.

For those in New York looking for affordable ways to buy great shoes that comfortably fit both pocket and style, where should you head to?

Here, shoe lovers and bargain hunters share their go-to places for footwear in NYC.

Try second-hand shops

“If you're bargain hunting for shoes, there are some fabulous thrift stores in NYC. Beacon's Closet is one of my favorites – the Williamsburg location is larger and often less expensive than the other location, but you can also check them online here. Their prices for shoes typically range from $10 – $60, depending on the brand and condition.

L Train Vintage is another store I love. This one can be crowded, but it's great for those who really want to save. Pricing fluctuates depending on the store, but in my experience, shoes typically range from $15 – $30.

If you don't want to buy used shoes, DSW and Nordstrom Rack are some of my go-to stores for bargains. There are also a few outlet stores in the Shops at Skyview Center that I love visiting to find discounted shoes (mainly sneakers).

Laurice Wardini – Co-founder at ClothedUp



For trendy sneakers



“I love Shoe Marketing in the Williamsburg area. They offer fantastic customer service where customers don't feel pressured to purchase. The selection is always on-trend and affordable for the quality.

Sneakers can range anywhere from about $65 - 150 while a pair of women's boots could range from $50 - 250 based on the style.”

Kathryn McDavid – CEO at beauty and wellness e-commerce site Editor's Pick





Latin vibes

“Schutz, by Brazilian designer Alexandre Birman, are getting spotted on Madison Avenue in their variety of vibrant colors. Currently their prices range from $125 to $300. And whether you're looking for a pair of flats or a casual dress, Shoe Market has something for everyone. This is a great place to shop for women's and men's shoes at an affordable price. There are plenty of options, ranging from under $100 to around $450.”

Yannis Giantzides – Managing Director at Harley Street Hair Transplant Clinics





For sandals and boots

“Stivali is one of my favorite places in New York to go shoe shopping. You can get anything from regular sandals to booties, to full-on cowboy boots.

Lina and Louis Guarin have been designing and handcrafting their range of leather shoes since 1998, and their shoes are still as popular and gorgeous today, with prices ranging from $100 to $300

Jennifer Jones – Guitarist and singer-songwriter at Beginners Guitar HQ

