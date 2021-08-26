New York City, NY

Proof of vaccination to eat indoors in New York to be fully enforced from September

MARCIO DELGADO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sd3ai_0bdMLHZP00
NYC is leading the way as the first American city to require proof of Coronavirus vaccine for a variety of indoor activitiesPhoto: Louis Hansel

Copenhagen, the "City of Spires" and the capital of Denmark, might be over 6,000 km away from New York. But it is from Denmark that comes the new U.S import: the requirement of proof of vaccination for those ones planning to eat in restaurants, attend entertainment performances, or simply pump their muscles at the nearby gym. New York is leading the way as the first American city to require proof of at least one dose of a Coronavirus vaccine for a variety of activities for workers and customers. This is a move that started in Europe in April when the Danish government introduced its coronapass. The Coronapass is a digital app to show whether someone had a negative test result within the last 72 hours or have a certificate of vaccination.

“I am actually thrilled to hear that NYC will be requiring this proof of vaccination. Just from a personal point of view, it keeps me safer. From a professional perspective, with my 18 years of experience in medical decision-making, I see this keeps society safer and allows it to keep functioning. This may not be the old normal, but it's definitely a new normal.” – says author and PhD Researcher Talya Miron-Shatz.

Miron-Shatz is not alone when it comes to defending the decision of NYC Mayor, Bill de Blasio, who recently announced the new restriction which, after a transition period, will begin to be fully enforced from Sept. 13.

“It feels like common sense to require the vaccine to dine in or go to events. I don't want to spread the virus, nor do I want to get sick. If I was selfish and not already vaccinated, I'd totally suck it up and get a shot that took me ten seconds. You can't live in a massive city and be anti-vax. It's like being a fish and being anti-water. It’s like you're opposing the very thing that ensures your survival.” – says Jonathan Goodwin, a marketer living in Brooklyn.

“If I wasn’t vaccinated, I would definitely consider getting the vax due to the sanctions being imposed around the country. Unvaccinated people are slowly being sanctioned in workplaces, schools, recreational places, and even restaurants. If you’re not vaccinated at this point, you’re basically back to square one in the pandemic where you are required to reduce your mobility. Why would anyone want to go through all of that again? Especially considering the numerous lockdowns we have already had. We’ve lost almost 2 years to this pandemic now, and I’m not about to lose any more!” – highlighted a determined Patti Naiser, founder of care facility Senior Home Transitions.

“Yes, I would get vaccinated to eat indoors. I am a foodie and love to explore all types of restaurants. Even though I'm reluctant to get the vaccination, my desire for food exploration is much greater.” – concurs lifestyle blogger Marcos Martinez, from Men Who Brunch

“I had some hesitations about getting vaccinated initially, especially when my immunocompromised husband was about to get the vaccine. But his argument about dying trumps any side effects. I know the risks and I'm quite aware of the possible side effects, conspiracy theories, and whatnot, about getting vaccinated. But I'd rather have the vaccine than die.” – believes content creator Julie Ann Ensomo from the blog www.adaptablemama.com

However, across the pond, In England, there are some differing opinions.

“Surely individuals should be allowed to choose whether they get vaccinated or not? How can the US actually stop people from eating out or visiting a museum unless they're vaccinated? What if you're not from the New York or even the USA and are only visiting? Will they not let people in? This is crazy. What happened to freedom?” – questions Ravi Davda, CEO at Coventry-based digital agency Rockstar Marketing. “I don't live in New York but if I did and this happened, I'd leave.”

Although not a New Yorker, Davda will soon realise that, despite over 5,800 km separating the big Apple from the England’s capital, London, things might not be much different. The UK government are already hinting that proof of Coronavirus vaccination will be required to enter nightclubs and other crowded venues from the British autumn. Across Europe, countries such as France and Italy have also already introduced the same rules.

Businesses in New York will have until September 13th to comply, at which point city agencies will start conducting inspections and issuing penalties for violations. Many restaurants have already begun checking customers’ vaccination status at the door.

Published by

Marcio Delgado is a Journalist, Producer and Influencer Marketing Manager working with brands and publications in the USA, Asia and Europe.

London, WV
130 followers

