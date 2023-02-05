DJ PULSAR of Canada goes Viral, dropping a Full Set on YT

There are no age limits when it comes to talent, some are born with it and some work hard to obtain such skills. DJ Pulsar at his age falls into both categories. As shown in his latest full set to go viral.

Young DJ Pulsar spins his set as his mentor and biggest fan his father watches over. Photo by Manuel Posos

Leaving veterans DJs speechless, the young DJ hits his cues as any professional would, grooving and knowing your timing as a DJ is important and it shows even as he repositions his cam he is counting down the grooves and lining up his vinyl getting ready to make sure his set is curated and timed.

You can only teach a young DJ so much before you have to let go and let them spread their wings and fly. A proud father appears here and there thru-out the set showing support as any parent would. Not only does this give hope for a new generation of music, but it's also a promise to past generations that the DJ is here to stay. Show a young musician some support by giving "DJ PULSAR" a like or subscribe for all the hours he's putting into the craft, at this rate it will not be long before he decides to make a career of his talents before he will indeed be gracing the stages of Electric Daisy Carnival in the not so distant future. Pasquale Rotella I'm sure is keeping an eye on this future, Maestro. Just as Martin Garrix proved what a 15-year-old with a Novation Pad and a love for coconuts and animals can do. There is no doubt in my mind Pulsar is here to change the game and just might be the next Martin Garixx. Keep making us proud Pulsar until you decide to stop the music, your fans will keep on dancing.