"Just Say NO to HBO Tax" - Shots Fired by Big Oil County R. Reps.

Manuel Posos

This is definitely "Not The Way"...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UzyX9_0kcoIYtX00
Baby Yoda ponders into the distance as if thinking "This is NOT the Way!"Photo byMaksym Tymchyk 🇺🇦onUnsplash

HB0237 - A bill aimed at returning fire to the north quadrant of the state, as if a story written for television, has next to no chance of surviving a vote. Aimed at demolishing the New Mexico movie industry by taking away the only reason there is a movie industry here, to begin with. This would make the state even more reliant on "Big Oil".

As the movie industry crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic struggles to get back on its feet, the republican representatives of the Big Oil counties, including Eddy, Chaves, and Lea, create a bill that attempts to remove incentive programs that keep networks such as Paramount, Disney, and Netflix from being able to maintain some stability here in New Mexico.

This would mean not just a few jobs but thousands of jobs within just a few months, layoffs, and likely the evacuation of these networks to other states.

Why would a legislature propose to wipe away what works here in New Mexico, and do it in such a last-minute decisive decision by pushing a bill that would take less than five months in the middle of peak production to be effective?

Only three southeast counties, which depend on Big Oil, pursued this bill and created it. A vindictive move out of a villain's plot to take over the world, or at least the local governor's office. Such a bill comes no less than two months after New Mexico's governor "The Notorious MLG" was re-elected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rsuvt_0kcoIYtX00
A camera setup with a New Mexico backdrop with two workers whos job could be at risk if HB0236 were to pass.Photo byChris MurrayonUnsplash

A story as old as our country, a North and South saga, continues to drag on in our state. It was less than two years ago that Republican leaders of Lea County suggested a bill that would let Lea County secede from the state. Taking with it the oil-filled land for Texas to do as it pleases. Those old enough to remember the media-hyped "2-Pac vs. Biggie feud" hopefully know and can see that this has nothing to do with New Mexicans' taxes and is a political coup and a waste of taxpayers' money.

Leaving one to ponder, What were they thinking? Leaving Baby Yoda shaking his head in disappointment as to say "This is not the way..."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

An advocate of unbiased news media creating educational pieces in attempt raise awareness.

Carlsbad, NM
497 followers

More from Manuel Posos

Eddy County, NM

MISSING: A day of Jet Ski fun turns into Search & Rescue

Every year as the weather warms back up here in New Mexico, Brantley Lake becomes a hotspot for cooling off. It's a reminder that safety measures and a disaster plan for your outing should always be a priority. It's important for everyone at the next function to "Create & Tell" (a disaster plan) before any subsequent outing. Safety checks for life jackets, emergency keys, emergency phones, medical kits, and escape or shelter-in-place are ideal for planning an outing in Southeastern New Mexico, as this time of year we are subject to High Wind Alerts and Tornados that can strike with no notice. Eddy County parks and rec., can be extremely packed and crowded in boomtown areas. Workers get some recreation in between shifts, and knowing your exact location is key to increasing the chances of a successful rescue. There is an app for that. Just 3 words can pinpoint your location to a square foot area download now it just may save your life or someone else and is free to do so. For example, Carlsbad, New Mexico E.R. is located at spurt.enabled.heartache and that location will never change. https://w3w.co/spurt.enabled.heartache.

Read full story
2 comments

DJ PULSAR of Canada goes Viral, dropping a Full Set on YT

There are no age limits when it comes to talent, some are born with it and some work hard to obtain such skills. DJ Pulsar at his age falls into both categories. As shown in his latest full set to go viral.

Read full story

"Top 10" No Experience 20$/Hr Permian Basin Entry Jobs

During writing the final entry and finishing up this article over coffee at Denny's being served by Tyler who was hospitable and stayed busy getting everything ready for the next shift and the Saturday morning break-feast rush, their newer night shift manager Grace was able to confirm,

Read full story
5 comments

"Stay On Beat" The Rise of the LIVE Music Review

Live Showcase of Stay on Beat of from 2022 with Stay On Beat host. You can catch the show LIVE Mondays and Wed at 7PM WC or 10PM ECPhoto bySnapShot of Live Show promo video / Manuel Posos.

Read full story
1 comments
Carlsbad, NM

Food truck FIRE - Kacys Kitchen of Carlsbad

New Mexico, American, home-style cooking from Kacy's Kitchen is bringing the heat with their traditional green chile cheeseburgers, the menu is lit up with all the classics with their Kacy's Kitchen magic touch that will make your taste buds sizzle with excitementhe, leaving you wanting another bite before you even finished swallowing the first. It's easy to recommend this truck as one of the top 10 places to eat in Carlsbad to friends and family and all visiting. Five stars for as good as it gets. Job well done.

Read full story
2 comments
Carlsbad, NM

Hooray for a SNOW DAY - Carlsbad N.M. Celebrates

Foreigners new to southeast N.M. or just visiting have yet to learn why we smile in glee on SNOW DAY. See now round here' in these parts it's not often the ground gets wet, nor as bright as the daylight as when the sun sets, it's quite the rarity to see. We find it excusable to not go out in such weather for well, anything at all.

Read full story

The Kidney Stone "BREAKER", two week remedy

Dr. Wolfram Wiemann of Nuremburg, Germany, treated over 100 kidney stone patients with chanca piedra obtained in Peru and found it to be 94 percent successful in eliminating stones within a week or two. (Therapy Miracle: Natural Alternative Solution to the Prescription Drug Problems)

Read full story
70 comments
Carlsbad, NM

Radioactive Batteries "are a girl's best friend! "

Nano Battery Diamond was announced as the game changer in battery tech and is owned by none other than Lockheed Martin. The name does not disappoint as its to be rumored the world's most expensive battery to be created to date. Humans will not be using these anytime soon to power their daily household items. Although, if they did, it would not be needed to be replaced for 29,000 years.

Read full story
2 comments
Carlsbad, NM

"Q-Ray" Lasers de-nuclearizing radioactive waste! Could this be a lucrative commodity for Carlsbad's future?

Stabilizing the material or areas treated will transform the decay span from ten thousand years to just five minutes. The breakdown of contaminated waste thru radioactive decay is supposed to take thousands of years, that was until the University of Rochester New York's Ph.D. Gerard Morou and Dr. Donna Strickland won the Nobel Peace Prize 2018 in physics for their research in this area of expertise. Physicist and engineer Morou is more famously known as the inventor of Lasik surgery and Collaborated with Strickland theorizing that,

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy