"Just Say NO to HBO Tax" - Shots Fired by Big Oil County R. Reps.

This is definitely "Not The Way"...

Baby Yoda ponders into the distance as if thinking "This is NOT the Way!" Photo by Maksym Tymchyk 🇺🇦 on Unsplash

HB0237 - A bill aimed at returning fire to the north quadrant of the state, as if a story written for television, has next to no chance of surviving a vote. Aimed at demolishing the New Mexico movie industry by taking away the only reason there is a movie industry here, to begin with. This would make the state even more reliant on "Big Oil".

As the movie industry crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic struggles to get back on its feet, the republican representatives of the Big Oil counties, including Eddy, Chaves, and Lea, create a bill that attempts to remove incentive programs that keep networks such as Paramount, Disney, and Netflix from being able to maintain some stability here in New Mexico.

This would mean not just a few jobs but thousands of jobs within just a few months, layoffs, and likely the evacuation of these networks to other states.

Why would a legislature propose to wipe away what works here in New Mexico, and do it in such a last-minute decisive decision by pushing a bill that would take less than five months in the middle of peak production to be effective?

Only three southeast counties, which depend on Big Oil, pursued this bill and created it. A vindictive move out of a villain's plot to take over the world, or at least the local governor's office. Such a bill comes no less than two months after New Mexico's governor "The Notorious MLG" was re-elected.

A camera setup with a New Mexico backdrop with two workers whos job could be at risk if HB0236 were to pass. Photo by Chris Murray on Unsplash

A story as old as our country, a North and South saga, continues to drag on in our state. It was less than two years ago that Republican leaders of Lea County suggested a bill that would let Lea County secede from the state. Taking with it the oil-filled land for Texas to do as it pleases. Those old enough to remember the media-hyped "2-Pac vs. Biggie feud" hopefully know and can see that this has nothing to do with New Mexicans' taxes and is a political coup and a waste of taxpayers' money.

Leaving one to ponder, What were they thinking? Leaving Baby Yoda shaking his head in disappointment as to say "This is not the way..."