"Top 10" No Experience 20$/Hr Permian Basin Entry Jobs

Grace Night Shift Manager Left and Tyler Night Shift Server Right Working in boom town Dennys, location: Carlsbad, New Mexico. Now Hiring! Photo by Manuel Posos / Author

During writing the final entry and finishing up this article over coffee at Denny's being served by Tyler who was hospitable and stayed busy getting everything ready for the next shift and the Saturday morning break-feast rush, their newer night shift manager Grace was able to confirm,

"Our dedicated servers can make on average as much as 20$+ an hour, even with a 3.50$ state minimum serving wage. Within two months of moving here I have worked two jobs in the food industry and both were lucrative. It did not take me long to rise up to management level and chose to stay with Denny's. We are hiring and looking to fill all positions at this location."

(Link to Denny's career section, pick any city in this region to Apply Now)

Permian Basin, also known as Southeastern New Mexico and Western Texas, the boom towns referred to are in the region between Eddy and Chaves Counties of New Mexico all the way to Lubbock, Texas. Knowing where to start looking is key to finding a job that will pay the bills. There is no fight for fifteen in these parts, as the starting wage at most fast food is 15$ and up.

Delivery Driver -

Dominos Pizza is not the only option here anymore, everyone needs delivery. This is the packaging market included, including medical, auto parts, and more. There are many avenues anyone with an up-to-date driver's license can apply for. Tractor Supply (Roadie), USPS, UPS, FedEx, Delivery.com, DoorDash App, and Uber App are just a few Simply Hired Job Search

Convenience Store Clerk -

From Allsups to Dollar-General the checkout is still a significant asset to all local markets. Wally-World may be doing away with em' but the need in every other industry is increasing. Especially local hotels and resorts, more than oil in them hills, the Permian also caters to 400,000 plus tourists coming to visit the Guadalupe Mountain State parks. Search your area of the Permian for locations as they are always looking for non-experienced hires. Whites City, and Queens, Roswell, just to name a few of the short-handed businesses that could use well, your hands. ZipRecruiter Search

Customer Service Representative

As a CSR, you are only responsible for the correspondence of handing off the merchandise or food and most are open to getting tips. Local Pizza Places are well known for service as well as hotel front desk service. If you got the knack for hospitality with a smile, then you got what it takes. If you are Bi-lingual consider yourself hired before you step through the door.

Office Assistant

Used to be that an office assistant needed to know data entry and be skilled at a computer, with automation doing the majority of that for you. The average office just needs a friendly human that can answer the phone in a manner consistent with the business at hand. If you can be friendly on the phone and train on the go then all you have to do is show up regularly and you can consider yourself a candidate. JobsList search

Security Guard

No, guards do not get a gun or any special gear, well maybe a flashlight and a shirt with a name. Security 20$+ usually starts as a graveyard shift, used as a human camera, a presence there to call the local police on prowlers, as most security policies state, if you attempt to approach or stop a burglary, you may be let go. Not the most glorious of posts to take on but pays well and may lead to high-score mobile gaming during the downtime of course.

Bar Back / Barista / Bartender

Taking an order is as easy as it sounds, although again you will not make the tips to get you over that 20$ hr mark if you are not a hospitable person. Over the years of seeing so many fail and get frustrated as showing up to do the job but still make minimal earnings. It's something people compliment those for having, it's probably best to brush up if out of practice. However, there are many other positions to fill that would fill your pockets equally.

Hotel Cleaner

Ideal for those looking for a job that will mesh with the schedule of your kids' school schedule, ideal for single parents looking for the extra cash with a flexible schedule that works. One would think a job like this would be locked down. Not in a boom town, there is an ever-growing need for such jobs. They are starting to bus in workers from major cities, so reliable locals now have the ability to negotiate better wages. New hotels are going up in the region every couple of months.

Office Cleaner

Enough to cover a new car payment office cleaning is often the part-time 30$+ per hour job that really brings home the bacon, as it's less than 10 hours a week that can really impact your ability to make extra payments or have the dream car you always wanted. As there are as many offices as new hotel rooms, you could double down by cleaning hotels by day and an extra 10 hours a week at night doing offices have ya living comfy in no time. Indeed search

Real-Estate

A lucrative market must be hard to get into the industry. Not in a boom town, just as in every other business, there is a need for those who are willing to show up and answer a phone or simply show another the inside of a home for viewing. Time is money so those higher up make hundreds an hour but not for nothing. They sacrificed years to get to where they are now, by pushing themselves through school while tending to their own families. Often paid by the employer you

(Hot tip for New Mexico property owners) If you are the owner of real estate, you DO NOT NEED A REAL ESTATE BROKERS LICENSE to manage your own properties and therefore are a property manager. Please do not use this information to manage any other properties outside your own property, as that may be considered illegal. Real Estate Jobs Google Jobs search

School Helper/Assistant

Education in New Mexico is a fast forward way to jump into a career that is rewarding, and as of late thanks to the government's new incentives, earn a livable wage. No child left behind, to no teacher left behind. If teaching is something you always wanted to try there is no easier place to get your start than as an assistant than in New Mexico. Average 20$ for assistant Apply to Teach

Bonus Link to City Jobs: City of Carlsbad closest to Orla center of boom jobs list