Carlsbad, NM

Food truck FIRE - Kacys Kitchen of Carlsbad

Manuel Posos

New Mexico, American, home-style cooking from Kacy's Kitchen is bringing the heat with their traditional green chile cheeseburgers, the menu is lit up with all the classics with their Kacy's Kitchen magic touch that will make your taste buds sizzle with excitementhe, leaving you wanting another bite before you even finished swallowing the first. It's easy to recommend this truck as one of the top 10 places to eat in Carlsbad to friends and family and all visiting. Five stars for as good as it gets. Job well done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YkUiC_0kQVnPuq00
An American classic cheeseburger with the New Mexico famous green chile topping from Kacys Kitchen of Carlsbad New MexicoPhoto byKacys Kitchen / Owner Pic

This family-run establishment is easy to miss, as it's a hidden gem in plain site, located across from Tractor Supply in front of the SouthSide Carwash you can find this black-with-red lettering food truck that has been in business since 2019. A word-of-mouth grown reputation for having some of the most talked about dishes in town.

Best truck in Carlsbad!!!! Hands down best brisket quesadillas I've ever had. - Mitch Mcmahan (local guide, Google reviews)

Some of the most popular dishes are brisket plates, brisket nachos with green chile, brisket tacos, and classic enchiladas. Every time there is something new, yet familiar to try. Not only is the food made the same every time the service is always with a friendly smile that makes customers look forward to every visit. Hometown cooking with hometown style. This makes Kacy's Kitchen a staple in Carlsbad's New Mexico Cuisine and a great representation of our New Mexico hospitality.

All I can say is you have to try the brisket fries they are awesome, and the brisket tacos will bring you back every time the windows open. The service is top notch as well, fast and friendly. - Rod Pagel (Facebook review)
Kacy's Kitchen is open daily M-F from 7 am to as late as 2 pm, I have heard they have been opening for dinner lately so show some love to a local entrepreneur who is putting out the best and it is appreciated by all those who live on the south side of Carlsbad where the food is scarce.
Location: 3204 National Parks Hwy, Carlsbad, NM, United States, 88220
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l5cnM_0kQVnPuq00
Kacys Kitchen food truck sitting in front of South Side Carwash at 3204 National Parks Highway Carlsbad, New Mexico 88220Photo byManuel Posos / Author

An advocate of unbiased news media creating educational pieces that raise awareness to the local communities in a dialog that matters.

