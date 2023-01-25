Carlsbad, NM

Hooray for a SNOW DAY - Carlsbad N.M. Celebrates

Snow person and snow child stand in the winter cold down at the Carlsbad Beach area enjoying a rare Snow Day in New Mexico.Photo byTawny Tackett local photographer / Carlsbad, New Mexico

Foreigners new to southeast N.M. or just visiting have yet to learn why we smile in glee on SNOW DAY. See now round here' in these parts it's not often the ground gets wet, nor as bright as the daylight as when the sun sets, it's quite the rarity to see. We find it excusable to not go out in such weather for well, anything at all.

It's a family day, close the roads, it's the first snow, do not eat the first or yellow. Follow the rules and do not go on the roads, when it snows an inch or more. A bonus day, holiday, and treat for the soul! Make some soup all leftovers to go in the pot. Find a place to get comfy and snuggle up. See all the oil slick and dirt forms a terrible sludge, in which those from here know, it is just best to not go, at all.

The mushy mess makes it slicker than butter stick on a fresh hot tortilla off the Comal (the flat iron tortilla maker thing we all got on our stoves). No control over a car like that will take you right into the ditch, especially any snow over an inch.

Children go outside on days like today cause they are much easier to track. Let them frolic like snow bears in Alaska they will find their way back. Make snowpeople (gender neutral of course) and forts and fight for whom chores are who's. The best part of all, no school today. The worst part of all, no school today! See it however way you wish, as here in the southeast, on a snow day, we're all pessimists!

