The Kidney Stone "BREAKER", two week remedy

Phyllantus Niruri pic of plant seeding Photo by Nicholas Cheong / Getty Images

Ama and Gale of the Wind scientifically called Phyllanthus Niruri and P. Amarus are two plants utilized by Indian and Brazilian cultures for over 2000 years. These two plants used in the making of this herbal medicine are sold on local shelves of pharmacies world known as Chanca Piedra by simplest terms in Spanish as Chanca means to break and Piedra is stone.

Graphic of a kidney stone mentioning most common ways of them growing by sodium intake. Photo by University of Birmingham

Calcium oxalate wreaks havoc on the human body by creating kidney and gallstones in a person's system. Multiple studies from around the world are showing the same results. Using these two plants combined in an herbal blend or gel cap, and taken orally, can inhibit calcium oxalate from entering the kidneys. Dr. Wolfram Wiemann of Nuremberg, Germany, treated over 100 kidney stone patients with Chanca Piedra obtained in Peru and found it to be 94 percent successful in eliminating stones within a week or two.

As to no surprise, a few big pharma companies are creating their own concoctions of the pill for prescription by doctor drug that will be at a cost to insurance companies for around 300.00$ USD a month for a 30-day prescription once approved as a drug. Utilizing the two plants as the main ingredients just in a form approved by FDA for drug use. Currently, in the herbal supplement form, the cost ranges from 5.99$ to 39.99$ USD, depending on the form, amount, and dosage. With new options for relief of such a painful ailment, people are surprised to find this has been used around the world for so long. Again showing the true age of western medicine is only as old as the country it was born.

As all ingestible or herbal supplements go there are always precautions on amounts taken and side effects possible please read your supplements usage guide for more information.