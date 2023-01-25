The Kidney Stone "BREAKER", two week remedy

Manuel Posos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02mrnM_0kOt6v7G00
Phyllantus Niruri pic of plant seedingPhoto byNicholas Cheong / Getty Images

Dr. Wolfram Wiemann of Nuremburg, Germany, treated over 100 kidney stone patients with chanca piedra obtained in Peru and found it to be 94 percent successful in eliminating stones within a week or two. (Therapy Miracle: Natural Alternative Solution to the Prescription Drug Problems)

Ama and Gale of the Wind scientifically called Phyllanthus Niruri and P. Amarus are two plants utilized by Indian and Brazilian cultures for over 2000 years. These two plants used in the making of this herbal medicine are sold on local shelves of pharmacies world known as Chanca Piedra by simplest terms in Spanish as Chanca means to break and Piedra is stone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24lCk7_0kOt6v7G00
Graphic of a kidney stone mentioning most common ways of them growing by sodium intake.Photo byUniversity of Birmingham

Calcium oxalate wreaks havoc on the human body by creating kidney and gallstones in a person's system. Multiple studies from around the world are showing the same results. Using these two plants combined in an herbal blend or gel cap, and taken orally, can inhibit calcium oxalate from entering the kidneys. Dr. Wolfram Wiemann of Nuremberg, Germany, treated over 100 kidney stone patients with Chanca Piedra obtained in Peru and found it to be 94 percent successful in eliminating stones within a week or two.

As to no surprise, a few big pharma companies are creating their own concoctions of the pill for prescription by doctor drug that will be at a cost to insurance companies for around 300.00$ USD a month for a 30-day prescription once approved as a drug. Utilizing the two plants as the main ingredients just in a form approved by FDA for drug use. Currently, in the herbal supplement form, the cost ranges from 5.99$ to 39.99$ USD, depending on the form, amount, and dosage. With new options for relief of such a painful ailment, people are surprised to find this has been used around the world for so long. Again showing the true age of western medicine is only as old as the country it was born.

As all ingestible or herbal supplements go there are always precautions on amounts taken and side effects possible please read your supplements usage guide for more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2tYt_0kOt6v7G00
Picture of phyllantus amarus growing in nature.Photo byNatt Boonyatecha /Getty Images

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 63

Published by

An advocate of unbiased news media creating educational pieces that raise awareness to the local communities in a dialog that matters.

Carlsbad, NM
398 followers

More from Manuel Posos

Carlsbad, NM

Food truck FIRE - Kacys Kitchen of Carlsbad

New Mexico, American, home-style cooking from Kacy's Kitchen is bringing the heat with their traditional green chile cheeseburgers, the menu is lit up with all the classics with their Kacy's Kitchen magic touch that will make your taste buds sizzle with excitementhe, leaving you wanting another bite before you even finished swallowing the first. It's easy to recommend this truck as one of the top 10 places to eat in Carlsbad to friends and family and all visiting. Five stars for as good as it gets. Job well done.

Read full story
1 comments
Carlsbad, NM

Hooray for a SNOW DAY - Carlsbad N.M. Celebrates

Foreigners new to southeast N.M. or just visiting have yet to learn why we smile in glee on SNOW DAY. See now round here' in these parts it's not often the ground gets wet, nor as bright as the daylight as when the sun sets, it's quite the rarity to see. We find it excusable to not go out in such weather for well, anything at all.

Read full story
Carlsbad, NM

Radioactive Batteries "are a girl's best friend! "

Nano Battery Diamond was announced as the game changer in battery tech and is owned by none other than Lockheed Martin. The name does not disappoint as its to be rumored the world's most expensive battery to be created to date. Humans will not be using these anytime soon to power their daily household items. Although, if they did, it would not be needed to be replaced for 29,000 years.

Read full story
1 comments
Carlsbad, NM

"Q-Ray" Lasers de-nuclearizing radioactive waste! Could this be a lucrative commodity for Carlsbad's future?

Stabilizing the material or areas treated will transform the decay span from ten thousand years to just five minutes. The breakdown of contaminated waste thru radioactive decay is supposed to take thousands of years, that was until the University of Rochester New York's Ph.D. Gerard Morou and Dr. Donna Strickland won the Nobel Peace Prize 2018 in physics for their research in this area of expertise. Physicist and engineer Morou is more famously known as the inventor of Lasik surgery and Collaborated with Strickland theorizing that,

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy