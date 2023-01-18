Radioactive Batteries "are a girl's best friend! "

A floating Diamond Photo by Pixabay License Free to use under the Pixabay license No attribution required

Nano Battery Diamond was announced as the game changer in battery tech and is owned by none other than Lockheed Martin. The name does not disappoint as its to be rumored the world's most expensive battery to be created to date. Humans will not be using these anytime soon to power their daily household items. Although, if they did, it would not be needed to be replaced for 29,000 years.

DIY videos will also not be available in our generation as you could imagine the processing is well, a process. You will need one spent radioactive rod, a diamond compressor, and some coal. throw in a complex layer of carbon and now you have your battery to do with what you like.

This type of processing can happen in very few places, making Carlsbad, New Mexico a candidate for a future plant. Spent nuclear rods are already expected to be stored in the W.I.P.P. facility near Carlsbad, New Mexico, and that is why it would be feasible to think it's a great place to turn into the N.B.D. capital of the U.S., in a recent article about De-Nuclearization of Radioactive Waste. It would be a waste to do this to radioactive rods. Especially spent ones in which a small chip off of wrapped in compressed coal and again by a special carbon could create a charge that is controlled enough that it would be safe to use in said remote control. Full production on these starts as the oil in the region will be dwindling down to its last final years before tapped dry., Segway in the N.B.D. (nano battery diamond) this small town sees no end in sight when it comes to being the center of energy as Xcel has revamped the entire region with a top of the line electrical grid. There is no reason to suspect there is a bigger plan at hand. As future generations could be titans of a modern industrial energy revolution that coincides with current space plans utilizing New Mexico as earth's launching pad. The Wild West remains to be a fascinating place from hiking the Guadalupe Mountains to infinity and beyond. Carlsbad will have the resources to shine bright like a diamond.