"Q-Ray" Lasers de-nuclearizing radioactive waste! Could this be a lucrative commodity for Carlsbad's future?

Stabilizing the material or areas treated will transform the decay span from ten thousand years to just five minutes. The breakdown of contaminated waste thru radioactive decay is supposed to take thousands of years, that was until the University of Rochester New York's Ph.D. Gerard Morou and Dr. Donna Strickland won the Nobel Peace Prize 2018 in physics for their research in this area of expertise. Physicist and engineer Morou is more famously known as the inventor of Lasik surgery and Collaborated with Strickland theorizing that,

"stretching a laser out reduced its peak power, which could greatly be amplified using known instruments, and then could then be compressed to create short-lived, highly-powerful lasers known as Chirped Pulse Amplification (CPA)." (Development of an Ultra-Bright laser and an Application to Multi-Photon Ionization - by Donna Strickland supervised by Gerard Mourou).

This laser will repeatedly hit the area of focus in an attosecond which is one billionth of a billionth of a second. It can cause an ionic breakdown of radioactive particles. A discovery of this magnitude is bound to divert research and surely has. At the time of the Nobel award, they were working with a ten-terawatt-powered laser for initial experiments. That is a lot of power, yet they theorized in ten year period, we would be advanced enough in tech to support the final model.

Currently, the last experiments on record were utilizing a fifteen petawatt laser known as a Quasi Particle Chirped Pulse Amplification (QPCPA). Not only does Carlsbad have an ideal location to treat this material it also gets paid to store it. What has been an industry dripping with ooze into political safety meetings and concerned citizens is fastly being reworked into a possible economical way to turn a once impossible feat into a lucrative industrial revolution.

A community built from mining potash and drilling for oil will eventually come to a close and Q-Ray technology shows a promising future. The horizon of hope shines bright for this small city that seems to churn gold and make the harsh dry desert a little more comfortable to live in. Doing its part in making the world a better place to live. The founders of W.I.P.P. probably never imagined a time would come when the trash they stored away would be the new generation's treasure. As many of the details of this project, ELI can be seen in the now-viral video below.