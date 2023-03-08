Slient but deadly, rattleless rattlesnakes rattle localsss!

It didn't even make a sound, im out! -exclaimed Jessica

The local manager Jessica Irish of Cals Shade Western was out around the lower Tansill damn area enjoying a walk in the great outdoors, citing the rattleless rattlesnake, enough time to take a few pictures, but no warning as it slithered silently thru the grass, and as big as it was, obvious by markings was indeed a rattlesnake. What has caused this increased level of rattles rattlesnakes to come into existence?

Very large rattlesnake slithers thru popular wildcat area. Photo by Jessica Irish

The mutation is what is called an atrophied tail which is a genetic defect, that has developed and helped those with the defect survive by avoiding being detected, as others with the tell tail rattler get eliminated by humans that can easily track those with a rattler making them easy to kill, thus leaving more of the defective snakes to procreate, breeding a new breed of "rattleless" rattlesnakes, this theory is the most acceptable for the rise of the "rattleless" rattlesnake. regardless of the reason, the facts remain if one is bitten by a rattlesnake, rattler or not, they are quite poisonous and deadly if not treated in a timely manner.

The diamond-shaped pattern clearly signifies this is a rattlesnake. Photo by Jessica Irish

Deterrence and Patient Education - NCBI

Once bitten by a rattlesnake, patients should promptly seek treatment at the nearest emergency department. Despite being popular in the media, patients and family members should AVOID performing any of the following: AVOID

Avoid attempting to kill or capture the offending snake for identification

Avoid attempting to transport the snake, even if dead

Avoid applying a tourniquet proximal to the wound

Avoid application of ice to the bite site

Avoid attempting to suck the venom out of the bite wound either with a commercial device or by cutting the wound open

Avoid treating the venom with electric shocks to the bite site

What TO DO if bit by a rattlesnake.

Do try to calm the victim.

Do gently wash the area with soap and water.

Do apply a cold, wet cloth over the bite.

Do transport victim to the nearest emergency facility for further treatment.

Do call 911 from trail to phone ahead to notify the emergency facility that a snakebite victim is being brought in.

Do, If safe to do so, have someone photograph the snake so that identification can be made to aid in treatment.

It had probably 12 buttons and didn't make one sound - Jessica Irish

Jessica Irish survivor of an encounter with rattle less rattlesnake while hiking wildcat. Photo by Jessica Irish

There are many theories on why rattlesnakes can lose their ability to rattle, if you heard of one please let us know in the comments. Thanks to Jessica for the PSA regarding the spotting of such a snake in a commonly used trail. May spreading knowledge help keep our communities safe as the seasons warm up.