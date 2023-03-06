15-day Cancer killing machine uses L.A.N.T. - Laser and Nanoparticle Technology the Oralee.org

Deciding to investigate more on Dr. Green led to some interesting finds as the viral Tik-Toks and video feeds regarding the cancer-curing doctor's claims seemed too good to be true, turns out the facts are indeed true, Dr. Green is a renowned physicist and has invented a new way to treat many cancers. The unfortunate fact is that it's an expensive endeavor and that is where the delays in treatment are coming into play. Raising money for the technology to be accepted, used and spread is the goal of the organization. Many are joining in their own fundraisers to help the overall goal. A grassroots movement for treating the most common cancers. Terminology is important and so with that, it does not cure but treats cancer.

Lasers work together with a nanoparticle invented by Dr. Green to target and destroy cancer, done with little to no side effects, unlike treatments more common like chemotherapy. The machine is used to provide a 15-day treatment which reduces the tumor to nothing. As shown in the mice trials below (published in Int J Nanomedicine vol.9 5093-102 2014)

Within 3-5 years, we plan to demonstrate that photo-nano-therapy is a multi-cancer treatment for a variety of tumors types including breast, colorectal, ovarian, skin, cervical, pancreatic, bladder, and prostate cancers in their native locale as well as metastatic tumors in animal models - Research Dept.

You can read all about the details on the organization's site oralee.org, including clinical trials,

Cancer is something that our community deals with daily as southeastern New Mexico have a higher-than-average death rate than most communities.

(The leading cause of death among New Mexico residents continued to be heart disease with 4,255 deaths, followed by malignant neoplasms (cancer) with 3,614), NMDOH 2019

Living in a nuclear state where many inventions were tested, such as The Manhattan project and two others in our backyard the G.N.O.M.E. project and more famously W.I.P.P. project. In the foreseen future it's hoped that projects like this can find a home in our city or area and utilize the same technology for those who have to or currently use older treatments like chemotherapy.

