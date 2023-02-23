Carlsbad, NM

Thelmas Wangs & Thangs - 21 Flavors to savor

Manuel Griegos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gw79v_0kvKMBzh00
Inside dining of Thelmas Wangs N Thangs new building off of San Jose blvdPhoto byManuel Griegos

A-mid African-American History Month, with less than 2% of our population being of African American descent residing in Carlsbad. There is no denying the impact of business in regards to food as it is deliciously undeniably some of the best Carlsbad has to offer. When it comes to soul food home-style cooking, Thelmas Wangs & Thangs boasting 21 flavors to pick from has to be my favorite spot to order from. A personal favorite treat consists of a home-style New Mexico green chile cheeseburger with that classic grilled taste, one just can't go wrong, with a side of Classic buffalo-sauced hot wings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hHD98_0kvKMBzh00
Dale Janway at the ribbon cutting for Thelma's Wangs & Thangs new location opening.Photo byCarlsbad Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors

In a groundbreaking announcement by Mayor Dale Janway in December, Thelmas Wangs & Thangs went big. It was a dream that started from a small food truck that turned into two trucks, to a rented location, then finally bought land to build their own building to house the new restaurant. The American Dream at its finest. (Thelma's Wings & Things is now located at 2305 San Jose Blvd, Carlsbad, NM 88220.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E1Q98_0kvKMBzh00
THELMAS WANGS N THANGS SIGNAGEPhoto byManuel Griegos Author

The amount of pride within this building shines as you come into the parking lot, A steel built building pushed all the way back, with a giant front porch, for those beautiful Carlsbad days ya can't help but want to eat outside, designed to maximize seating on inside there are plenty of tables and chairs if you choose to dine in. With all their classic memorabilia lining the walls, this classic ma and pa shop throws Americana vibes giving them the feeling that your in somewhere special.

When asked where their passion comes for the love of this place, started it took less than a second to reply,

Well, that was GRANNY everyone in the neigborhood knew her cause her quilts, and always had the chickens. Our whole lives growing up we never went hungry because of those chicken she had. Mention your hungry and Granny tell ya go grab a chicken and she'd get to whacking and everyone was fed."

Video of chicken dancing for the first restaurant on Canal St in Carlsbad, after expanding from multiple trucks. As the Pandemic pushed many restaurants to restructure, Thelma's community support kept them busy enough to be able to build their new custom restaurant.

Posted by Thelma's Wangs & Thangs on Sunday, January 19, 2020

A ROOST - A place where the chicken comes to gather for evenings. Ready to spread those wings and take flight, Thelmas made moves of securing and building for their new neighborhood "Roosteraunt", and back to the roots of where it all started. San Jose Blvd., right next to the Brotherhood center cross streets San Jose Blvd and Tampico.

