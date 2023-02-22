Loving, NM

Local Loving man critical, stabbed in stomach and neck slashed in brutal attack at his home.

Manuel Griegos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LKOkU_0kuPnPvK00
Crime scene tape at investigationPhoto byDavid von DiemaronUnsplash

Investigators go through a bloody crime scene looking for evidence of what occurred at the victim's home on 4th street, now filled with onlookers and curious drivers in the rural town of Loving, New Mexico. It is not common in a small town to see this kind of flurry of Sherriff's activity in this rural boom town. Where everyone knows everybody word spreads quickly and curiosity brings a parade of curious locals.

As paramedics rushed to the scene, they worked on the victim due to the severe condition he was in they had to fly him to Lubbock, Texas Medical Center. The victim was suffering from a cut-throat and lacerations to the abdomen. He is known to be the owner of the home where the brutal attack had taken place.

According to the victim's brother's public post on social media, he was talking as paramedics were able to stabilize him for transport. However, after reaching Lubbock, his health declined. He was admitted to the intensive care unit in critical condition last night.

There is currently no information on what led up to the assault. The house is a crime scene, and all locals are asked to stay clear of the home on 4th st. Authorities are seeking individuals that witnessed what led to the assault.

A local to the Loving community, where he was born and raised. The victim's family and community have come together to support their brother, son, and friend. As they wait for news from doctors, the brother asks anyone with any information, to please do the right thing and call the local

Eddy County Sheriff's Department at

1(575) 887-7551

(UPDATE FEB. 21 5:42 pm)

According to the family, there will be a full recovery only the immediate family is able to be listed on visitation.

