Ask Your Higher Self For Advice

mandyc852

In case you don’t know, you have all the wisdom you need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03wOKm_0jCIY7zw00
Photo by Hala Al-Asadi on Unsplash

If you didn’t already know, your higher self is the real you. It is typically referred to as the soul in religion. You might be aware of the concept that your body is merely the vessel that this higher self occupies. Therefore, it is this self that is the real you; not your physical body or mind. However, due to the presence of the mind, and the strong connection of our bodies with the Earth and the overall physical reality, it becomes very difficult to make that distinction.

This higher self of yours is eternal and is part of the universal consciousness (also called divine energy, god, divine force, etc.) Since it has access to infinite intelligence, it is best suited to help you during challenging times. However, in order to receive this help, you need to connect with your higher self on a spiritual level. And you can do so in the following ways:

1. Practice Meditation

Meditation is one of the most powerful spiritual practices in the world. Since ancient times, people have used this practice to not only connect to their higher selves but to the universal consciousness as well. What meditation does is that it clears your mind and the energy channels in your body. This allows you to experience oneness with your higher self. In this state of oneness, you can then ask anything you want of it.

Practising meditation doesn’t require much preparation and you can do it whenever you like. However, most people prefer to do it during the morning or at night. While meditating, make sure that you are not disturbed, there is a free flow of air, you are comfortably seated, and your electronic devices are kept away. Then, you can start focusing on your breath and slowly fall into the arms of peace and relaxation. When you feel utterly calm and still, go ahead and ask for advice. You might get an answer immediately or during future meditation sessions.

2. Use Your Dreams

Mostly, we tend to dismiss our dreams as inconsequential. But if you pay close attention, your dreams can give you important messages and guidance. Your guardian angels are already doing this regularly (especially when you need help). The problem is that we tend to forget our dreams as soon as we wake up. Fret not though, as there is a time-tested method to record your dreams, make sense of them, and derive divine guidance from them.

Before going to sleep each night, place a journal and a pen next to your pillow. Then, close your eyes and ask for divine guidance with all your heart. Set your intentions clearly and then drift off to sleep. At night, if you happen to wake up immediately after seeing a dream, write as many details of it as possible in your journal. If you sleep through the night, then do so as soon as you wake up in the morning. You might find the answers you were looking for within your notes.

3. Practice Solitude

In our busy modern-day lives, it is getting increasingly more difficult to find time for our own selves. Even sitting quietly for some time doing absolutely nothing has become a luxury. However, if you truly seek advice from your higher self, you need to make sure you include some solitude in your calendar. All it takes is 15–20 minutes of alone time to figure out even the most complex of situations and challenges.

When you practice solitude, you can exist in the present moment. As such, the troubles of the future or the past get erased and you can divert your consciousness to wherever you want to. This allows uninterrupted communication between your physical mind and your higher self. You never know what stroke of brilliance may suddenly show itself during such times of solitude.

4. Practice Yoga

Even though people of today view yoga as a form of exercise, it is much more than that. Since ancient times, spiritual gurus, sages, and monks have said that yoga means union. It is the coming together of your higher self and the divine energy. In doing so, your physical mind experiences infinite bliss and gains access to the infinite intelligence of the universal consciousness. So, it only makes sense to include some yoga into your daily routine.

The best time to practice yoga is in the morning. That’s when you are most active and energetic. While doing your practice, make sure you remain as calm as possible. Pay all your attention to the various postures and asanas that you do at the moment. If you do it correctly, it will aid in an unobstructed flow of spiritual energy in your body. This will make you highly perceptive of any guidance that your higher self has for you.

Conclusion

It is quite normal to want effective advice from time to time. Life, after all, is filled with challenges, and you need to keep making decisions. Since a misstep can lead to adverse results down the line, you obviously want to make sure you make as many right decisions as possible. This is where your higher self comes in.

Since it is a part of the divine energy and exists as a subtle layer of energy inside you, it can definitely provide you with the answers you seek. However, you need to prepare your mind, body, and energies before you can receive its guidance. There are many practices and ways like meditation, yoga, journaling and practising solitude, that can help you with what you seek. Make these a part of your daily life, and getting guidance will be as natural as breathing!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# self help# spiritual# spirituality# higher self# law of attraction

Comments / 0

Published by

Mandy Cheung is a corporate finance adviser and spiritual wealth coach based in Hong Kong. She talks about personal finance, entrepreneurship, spirituality and all things self-development.

New York, NY
187 followers

More from mandyc852

Create More & Consume Less

After feeling mentally drained for a while because of information overload, I began examining how I was living, and I realised that I was consuming more than I was creating. And that consumes my life.

Read full story

Simplify Your Financial Life

We live in an age where time is probably the most valuable resource but also the scarcest. That said, adopting a simpler financial life can save you tons of time and mental energy.

Read full story

Decide to Win by Overcoming Your Limiting Beliefs

Have Unwavering Faith in Yourself. Spirituality has been such a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember, and I have been a big believer of the law of attraction, meaning I believe only by connecting to your desires energetically (and subconsciously), you would be able to fulfil those desires.

Read full story
1 comments

Rise in the Professional World as a Woman

Life is short and let us don’t limit our chances to shine. I read the book “How Women Rise: 12 Habits Holding You Back From Your Next Raise, Promotion, or Job” co-authored by Sally Helgesen and Marshall Goldsmith early this year, and with their advice, I have been shining brighter than ever at work.

Read full story

Personal Boundaries 101

A Necessity for An Authentic Life. I am all about being true to myself, and this attitude/mentality has constantly reminded me to set my boundaries well. While they are essential, I do agree that it takes a lot of courage to develop your boundaries.

Read full story
2 comments

Creating Success on Your Own Terms

Don’t move the way fear makes you move. Move the way love makes you move. Move the way joy makes you move.― Osho. Having battled with imposter syndrome for so so long in my 20s but somehow learnt to manage it as I turned into my 30s, I have come to realize that it is not about conquering or denying my fear, but about choosing to dive into and even make friend with it.

Read full story
2 comments

Live with Intention and Regain Clarity in Life

We have always heard: be mindful of your intentions, or set your intentions carefully. “Intention” is a usual word heard by ambitious people. Now, what is an intention, a prayer, faith, or simply the belief? Simply, intentions are the thoughts directed to achieve the desired outcome. Some may make it more complex by citing it as the awareness of our consciousness.

Read full story
1 comments

Reclaim Authority in Your Life, Today

Choose your life and grow, for yourself. Becoming a boss doesn’t mean you need to sit on a higher chair of authority, but it means taking the reign of your life into your own hands. The way you show up every day without fail showcases your boss attitude in your career, relationships, and lifestyle. You need to step into power if you do not want to settle for less.

Read full story
2 comments

How to Feel Better in This Down Economy

The current economy may make it difficult for us to feel abundant. Even though I preach about having an abundance mindset, there are still times I don’t feel like it, especially these days. (cry cry)

Read full story
1 comments

Reclaim Your Power by Shifting Your Negative Thinking

“That’s such a bad idea, nobody’s going to like it.”. “I can’t possibly run a business on your own.”. “Why did I even post that! Now everyone’s going to see how I’m such a failure.”

Read full story
3 comments

Remove Your Money Blocks and Manifest Money Faster than Ever

People like to ask me why I am in finance, I usually tell them “Because I love money,” and add a wink to my answer. Of course, that is more than that. I am fortunate enough to be in an industry that I find interesting, and where I can use my strengths to serve my clients.

Read full story
1 comments

A Guide to Preparing Your Mind for Inner Guidance

Before anything else, let’s first take a minute to understand what inner wisdom is. Some people define inner wisdom as the knowledge that comes from quieting your mind, setting aside your ego, setting aside your ideas of how things should be, and listening to what feels truly right for you.

Read full story

Manifest 10x Faster with the Law of Attraction

If you have been practising the Law of Attraction, you might have realised that you sometimes manifest what you want fast enough, and sometimes it takes too long. Worse still, there are times when you feel that your manifestations are just not working.

Read full story
5 comments

What Is Self-Worth and How to Embody It - My Take

There is nothing you need to do to prove that. I have wanted to talk about this topic for so long because I think this is one of the root causes of our many problems. We are in a world where depression and suicide among teens and even children are unprecedented.

Read full story

A Safer Crypto Passive Income Strategy - Crypto Staking

I am not your financial advisor (yet). Do not take anything on this page as financial advice, EVER. Consult a professional investment advisor before making any investment decisions!

Read full story

A Complete Guide to Cryptocurrency for Beginners 2022

A straightforward breakdown of cryptos. I am not your financial advisor (yet). Do not take anything on this page as financial advice, EVER. Consult a professional investment advisor before making any investment decisions!

Read full story
19 comments

10 Important Crypto Terms You Need to Know in 2022

Crypto can seem more complicated than it actually is because of all the technical terms used in the industry. They can make understanding crypto content difficult and leave you out of important crypto conversations in dedicated online communities, on social media, or even with friends.

Read full story

How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners in 2022

I am not your financial advisor (yet). Do not take anything on this page as financial advice, EVER. Consult a professional investment advisor before making any investment decisions!

Read full story

Smart Passive Income Ideas That are Still Valid in Q3 2022

If you’re always short on money or are finding it hard to save, you’re either spending too much or not making enough. I would say the latter because, let’s face it; most people are not so conscious when it comes to spending money.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy