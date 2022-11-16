Create More & Consume Less

mandyc852

After feeling mentally drained for a while because of information overload, I began examining how I was living, and I realised that I was consuming more than I was creating. And that consumes my life.

This article is about what I have done in the past month to replace my consumption habits with creation, reconnect with myself, and, more importantly, my purpose: to evolve and serve others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Md6zF_0jCIKFKj00
Image by MandyC852 on YouTube

I. Skip Social Media

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BlXCO_0jCIKFKj00
Photo by Georgia de Lotz on Unsplash

The first thing I did was disconnect myself from social media (I mean, Instagram, where you see all the good looking people who seem to be having a more exciting life than yours) to regain control of my time and attention.

It was not hard for me. I didn’t even have to remove the app, I just logged out of my account, and I haven’t logged back in ever since.

I guess that was easy for me because it has been a while since I felt mentally drained from scrolling through those endless feeds of other peoples’ lives and the stress of needing to post mine for validation, which usually involved me posting in front of my mirror (Ergh).

Well, honestly, this period of no social media has been one of those times when my mind is lightest and calmest.

I love how it feels, and for now, I don’t see any reason why I should go back. Still, social media has its benefits, particularly when it comes to sharing positive messages.

So instead of completely removing social media from my life, I still use Instagram for my business, and I plan to post once a month on my account just to let people know that I am still happily alive.

I am sure you know what I am talking about here, and allow me to remind you that the only validation you need is from yourself.

Reclaiming your mental space from social media would let you put your focus back on things and people that truly matter.

So, unplug yourself now and thank me later.

II. Review My Goals and Schedule in Creation Time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SQQy9_0jCIKFKj00
Photo by Marcos Paulo Prado on Unsplash

The second thing I have done to reflect on how I want myself to be perceived in the coming 1–3 years in every aspect of my life, i.e., my career in finance, my two vegan businesses, my YouTube channel and my upcoming coaching business, which I plan to build them into an ecosystem that can support me to live the life I desire and make the most significant impact.

To do this, I have reviewed and updated my annual goals with actionable steps, something I am learning to do at least every three months to keep myself on track and accountable.

I have also broken down my annual goals into monthly goals and listed them on my Notion page, which you can find here.

With my monthly goals set, I then worked on planning for my creative time.

Because I have a full-time job and my days can be unpredictable, I mainly devote my lunch-time, after work, and weekends to my creative process. I will time block 3–4 hours during these times to create.

Of course, I also time block other tasks on my calendar to keep my mind organised about what I need to do.

One thing important here is that I am not scheduling an activity for those time slots. I am “scheduling” the results I want.

For example, I put “Finish outline for Sunday’s video” into my Wednesday’s 12–2 pm time-slot, and “Finish filming YT video” into the 2–4 pm time slot of my Sunday.

It is vital to keep myself mindful of and focused on the outcome required because a lot of the time, we mistake being busy as being productive, and we all know it is not.

People often ask me how I stick to those scheduled tasks when unexpected things happen every second.

The truth is, I don’t. I consider it a win when I can stick to 50% of my scheduled task (Yes you read this right 😊). But it is important to me that at least 3–4 hours a day are spent completely uninterrupted and focused on a high-priority creative task.

It may not be the task I have rescheduled, but it must be equally essential and move the needles. For example, instead of working on my YT script, I may design my website instead.

Instead of waiting for creativity to strike, schedule a time on your calendar to create.

You’ll feel more accountable to the task at hand and will be more devoted to the work if you make time for it.

Quantity doesn’t always mean quality but permitting yourself to pursue quantity without restraint during designated time blocks will help you become more creative.

III. Cultivate a Morning Ritual for Maximum Creativity

Another thing I have done is to stick to my morning ritual, which prepares my mind for creativity.

Two of the key activities in my morning ritual include meditation and morning pages.

Meditation has helped me get calm and listen to the deep inner creative voice that never fails to inspire me. I have been using the App Insight Timer for meditation.

I love it and have talked about it in another video. After meditating, I do my morning pages, a tool created by Julia Cameron in her book “The Artist’s Way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1khdHd_0jCIKFKj00
Photo by lilartsy on Unsplash

The Morning Pages was initially designed to help creative people get out of their ruts and get back to living a creative life.

The morning pages can be anything from three pages of free-write to a list of things about your goals, dreams, or fear. The point is not what you write but instead committing to writing it every day.

Usually, I start by writing what I need to do that day, and then I ask myself how they will support my goals or something I use those pages for manifestation scripting.

Often, things will start popping into my head, and I will keep on writing.

You are free to write whatever you want. Also, if you forget to do it in the morning, do it in the afternoon instead, or right before bed.

You might feel as though you can’t complete three pages of work, but do it anyway. Trust me - the magic comes when you have filled those pages.

Although the morning pages are not the work I share with the world, just like meditation, they help me get rid away some of my mental clutter from yesterday and prepare my mind for a new day and creativity.

IV. Put My Imperfect Work Out There

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14JT1q_0jCIKFKj00
Photo by Dragos Gontariu on Unsplash

I am taking the “Creator Program” with Natalie Bacon, and I love when she says, when it comes to our work, know that it is just as good as done.

That resonates with me because I would have never started this channel without that mentality, which now I wish I had started earlier.

Honestly, I don’t even want to watch those videos I filmed months ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43etIe_0jCIKFKj00
Image by MandyC852 on YouTube

In one video, my lipstick was totally smudged. I saw that when I finished filming but I was like, I need to put this out this Wednesday because that’s what I have promised!

We all know that if we wait for our work to get perfect before we share it, we may end up never sharing it, and the world will be sad!

Just keep on creating. You will improve along the way.

A creative mind is not born. It is trained. It needs courage, curiosity and permission to explore new things without worrying about the results.

Put your imperfect work out there and see how it goes, get feedback, learn from the process, and evolve!

V. Keep My Ego in Check

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YZbcG_0jCIKFKj00
Photo by Iulia Mihailov on Unsplash

We live in an ego-driven society, and once we are not conscious, we allow our ego to grow into arrogance, and we act like the whole world is about us.

In my opinion, social media is 200% responsible for this. I believe that true happiness comes from being in the service of others.

It is a feeling that comes from within but not from the approval of others.

I need to constantly remind myself to stop myself from thinking I need to post another selfie to feel better, and that requires me to keep my ego in check.

Besides contributing your time and money to those in need, one of the best ways to serve others is to create valuable content.

I have an avatar for my blogs and YouTube channel, and when I create content, I often consider if she will watch it to get clarity on what I should create.

To be truly fulfilled, we cannot just be self-serving, but we need to be servant-leading and create values for others.

Keeping this in mind has motivated me to create more and consume less in the past month, and I hope this reminder will help you do the same.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# life hacks# self improvement# self help# life coaching# creator

Comments / 0

Published by

Mandy Cheung is a corporate finance adviser and spiritual wealth coach based in Hong Kong. She talks about personal finance, entrepreneurship, spirituality and all things self-development.

New York, NY
187 followers

More from mandyc852

Ask Your Higher Self For Advice

In case you don’t know, you have all the wisdom you need. If you didn’t already know, your higher self is the real you. It is typically referred to as the soul in religion. You might be aware of the concept that your body is merely the vessel that this higher self occupies. Therefore, it is this self that is the real you; not your physical body or mind. However, due to the presence of the mind, and the strong connection of our bodies with the Earth and the overall physical reality, it becomes very difficult to make that distinction.

Read full story

Simplify Your Financial Life

We live in an age where time is probably the most valuable resource but also the scarcest. That said, adopting a simpler financial life can save you tons of time and mental energy.

Read full story

Decide to Win by Overcoming Your Limiting Beliefs

Have Unwavering Faith in Yourself. Spirituality has been such a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember, and I have been a big believer of the law of attraction, meaning I believe only by connecting to your desires energetically (and subconsciously), you would be able to fulfil those desires.

Read full story
1 comments

Rise in the Professional World as a Woman

Life is short and let us don’t limit our chances to shine. I read the book “How Women Rise: 12 Habits Holding You Back From Your Next Raise, Promotion, or Job” co-authored by Sally Helgesen and Marshall Goldsmith early this year, and with their advice, I have been shining brighter than ever at work.

Read full story

Personal Boundaries 101

A Necessity for An Authentic Life. I am all about being true to myself, and this attitude/mentality has constantly reminded me to set my boundaries well. While they are essential, I do agree that it takes a lot of courage to develop your boundaries.

Read full story
2 comments

Creating Success on Your Own Terms

Don’t move the way fear makes you move. Move the way love makes you move. Move the way joy makes you move.― Osho. Having battled with imposter syndrome for so so long in my 20s but somehow learnt to manage it as I turned into my 30s, I have come to realize that it is not about conquering or denying my fear, but about choosing to dive into and even make friend with it.

Read full story
2 comments

Live with Intention and Regain Clarity in Life

We have always heard: be mindful of your intentions, or set your intentions carefully. “Intention” is a usual word heard by ambitious people. Now, what is an intention, a prayer, faith, or simply the belief? Simply, intentions are the thoughts directed to achieve the desired outcome. Some may make it more complex by citing it as the awareness of our consciousness.

Read full story
1 comments

Reclaim Authority in Your Life, Today

Choose your life and grow, for yourself. Becoming a boss doesn’t mean you need to sit on a higher chair of authority, but it means taking the reign of your life into your own hands. The way you show up every day without fail showcases your boss attitude in your career, relationships, and lifestyle. You need to step into power if you do not want to settle for less.

Read full story
2 comments

How to Feel Better in This Down Economy

The current economy may make it difficult for us to feel abundant. Even though I preach about having an abundance mindset, there are still times I don’t feel like it, especially these days. (cry cry)

Read full story
1 comments

Reclaim Your Power by Shifting Your Negative Thinking

“That’s such a bad idea, nobody’s going to like it.”. “I can’t possibly run a business on your own.”. “Why did I even post that! Now everyone’s going to see how I’m such a failure.”

Read full story
3 comments

Remove Your Money Blocks and Manifest Money Faster than Ever

People like to ask me why I am in finance, I usually tell them “Because I love money,” and add a wink to my answer. Of course, that is more than that. I am fortunate enough to be in an industry that I find interesting, and where I can use my strengths to serve my clients.

Read full story
1 comments

A Guide to Preparing Your Mind for Inner Guidance

Before anything else, let’s first take a minute to understand what inner wisdom is. Some people define inner wisdom as the knowledge that comes from quieting your mind, setting aside your ego, setting aside your ideas of how things should be, and listening to what feels truly right for you.

Read full story

Manifest 10x Faster with the Law of Attraction

If you have been practising the Law of Attraction, you might have realised that you sometimes manifest what you want fast enough, and sometimes it takes too long. Worse still, there are times when you feel that your manifestations are just not working.

Read full story
5 comments

What Is Self-Worth and How to Embody It - My Take

There is nothing you need to do to prove that. I have wanted to talk about this topic for so long because I think this is one of the root causes of our many problems. We are in a world where depression and suicide among teens and even children are unprecedented.

Read full story

A Safer Crypto Passive Income Strategy - Crypto Staking

I am not your financial advisor (yet). Do not take anything on this page as financial advice, EVER. Consult a professional investment advisor before making any investment decisions!

Read full story

A Complete Guide to Cryptocurrency for Beginners 2022

A straightforward breakdown of cryptos. I am not your financial advisor (yet). Do not take anything on this page as financial advice, EVER. Consult a professional investment advisor before making any investment decisions!

Read full story
19 comments

10 Important Crypto Terms You Need to Know in 2022

Crypto can seem more complicated than it actually is because of all the technical terms used in the industry. They can make understanding crypto content difficult and leave you out of important crypto conversations in dedicated online communities, on social media, or even with friends.

Read full story

How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners in 2022

I am not your financial advisor (yet). Do not take anything on this page as financial advice, EVER. Consult a professional investment advisor before making any investment decisions!

Read full story

Smart Passive Income Ideas That are Still Valid in Q3 2022

If you’re always short on money or are finding it hard to save, you’re either spending too much or not making enough. I would say the latter because, let’s face it; most people are not so conscious when it comes to spending money.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy