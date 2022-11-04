Creating Success on Your Own Terms

mandyc852

No costume needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4QyA_0iwyR7Hg00
Photo by Gabriel Sanchez on Unsplash
Don’t move the way fear makes you move. Move the way love makes you move. Move the way joy makes you move.― Osho

Having battled with imposter syndrome for so so long in my 20s but somehow learnt to manage it as I turned into my 30s, I have come to realize that it is not about conquering or denying my fear, but about choosing to dive into and even make friend with it.

We live in a world that believes in an outdated definition of success. For women, success is not only measured by the kind of job/business we have, but also by when and whether we will get married and have babies, and whether we can still look pretty while juggling our many roles.

The fear of not being able to meet these expectations can be overwhelming, or worse, paralysing.

I have been there and looking back, my biggest obstacle to live more authentically (or successfully) has been my limiting beliefs.

Below are some lessons I have learnt during my journey to become the woman I want to be and pursue goals that I once thought were too “big” for me (such as launching a plant-based leather handbag line and a vegan supplement line for women).

This post serves as a reminder for my future self and female readers out there — We are all heroines of our lives.

Not only we are totally capable of saving ourselves from whatever mess we are in, but we are also capable of being truly successful, by our own standards.

1. Define Your Own Version of Success

How do you define success?

It can be as simple as spending more quality time with your loved ones, to creating an impact on the world.

Your definition of success does not need anyone’s validation except yours.

Also know that success is not an outcome but a journey, a personal and sometimes lonely one.

Review and refine what success means to you consistently is a good way of keeping yourself conscious of what you are pursuing and whether you are in the rat race with no purpose.

My personal definition of success is currently very simple — to fulfil my potential and be a better version of myself than yesterday.

2. Show Up Afraid

Our fear exists to protect us from danger, but as Osho said, fear is the antithesis of freedom.

Instead of trying to deny or escape from your fear, it may be more effective to live with your fear and to even make friend with it.

Ask yourself, “what is the risk of pursuing and NOT pursuing this? And if the worst happens, so what?”

Time and again, these questions have helped me recognise not only my fears but also desires, and find that either “the worst” actually doesn’t bother me that much, or that a reality check is needed for me to take calculated risks.

Either way, these questions have encouraged me to show up afraid.

Showing up afraid is hard but it is the only way to strive. If you don’t show up for yourself, who else will?

3. Take Things at Your Own Pace

Just because people at your age are doing this and that doesn’t mean you have to follow their paths. Chances are, they have their own struggles which you don’t see from their seemingly good lives.

Remember that this is your story — you get to decide the pace. Trust that your current circumstance is no coincidence as it happens for you, and it is up to you to discover and learn whatever that means.

There is no ideal time for anything except for growing yourself. Take as much time as you need and give yourself the space to find the answers you are looking for.

When in doubt, listen to your soul, not your ego, and definitely not the crowd.

4. Develop a System

You hear me, self-discipline alone won’t help you succeed.

Success is a journey — There will be good days and great days, but there will also be bad days.

On these bad days, it helps to have a system in place.

Develop a system with habits that aligns with your goals, so even on days when you don’t feel like doing anything, you have a system to fall back on.

For me, my system includes habits such as reading for one hour every morning and doing a weekly review every Sunday. My system keeps me on track of my goals and progress.

5. Vulnerability is Sign of Bravery

Just because you are a strong and resilient woman doesn’t mean you are not supposed to expose your vulnerabilities.

On the contrary, admitting your vulnerabilities is the ultimate act of bravery.

Of course, choose the right people to expose those wounds. Every heroine has a support crew, build one and don’t be shy to ask for help and support when needed.

Finally, be Chill!

You can’t control everything in life — let go of things and circumstances that you can’t change.

Overthinking and worrying about them will not solve anything. It will only take a toll on you (worse yet, probably no one cares…). There are enough other things for you to focus your energy on.

I mean, let review your definition of success and be successful for yourself!

Be happy for the simple fact that, you exist and you have so much potential to pursue whatever your heart desires.

Remember, you are the heroine of your life and you get to write your own story.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# self development# personal growth# mindfulness# intentional living# female empowerment

Comments / 2

Published by

Mandy Cheung is a corporate finance adviser and spiritual wealth coach based in Hong Kong. She talks about personal finance, entrepreneurship, spirituality and all things self-development.

New York, NY
168 followers

More from mandyc852

Rise in the Professional World as a Woman

Life is short and let us don’t limit our chances to shine. I read the book “How Women Rise: 12 Habits Holding You Back From Your Next Raise, Promotion, or Job” co-authored by Sally Helgesen and Marshall Goldsmith early this year, and with their advice, I have been shining brighter than ever at work.

Read full story

Personal Boundaries 101

A Necessity for An Authentic Life. I am all about being true to myself, and this attitude/mentality has constantly reminded me to set my boundaries well. While they are essential, I do agree that it takes a lot of courage to develop your boundaries.

Read full story
2 comments

Live with Intention and Regain Clarity in Life

We have always heard: be mindful of your intentions, or set your intentions carefully. “Intention” is a usual word heard by ambitious people. Now, what is an intention, a prayer, faith, or simply the belief? Simply, intentions are the thoughts directed to achieve the desired outcome. Some may make it more complex by citing it as the awareness of our consciousness.

Read full story
1 comments

Reclaim Authority in Your Life, Today

Choose your life and grow, for yourself. Becoming a boss doesn’t mean you need to sit on a higher chair of authority, but it means taking the reign of your life into your own hands. The way you show up every day without fail showcases your boss attitude in your career, relationships, and lifestyle. You need to step into power if you do not want to settle for less.

Read full story
2 comments

How to Feel Better in This Down Economy

The current economy may make it difficult for us to feel abundant. Even though I preach about having an abundance mindset, there are still times I don’t feel like it, especially these days. (cry cry)

Read full story
1 comments

Reclaim Your Power by Shifting Your Negative Thinking

“That’s such a bad idea, nobody’s going to like it.”. “I can’t possibly run a business on your own.”. “Why did I even post that! Now everyone’s going to see how I’m such a failure.”

Read full story
3 comments

Remove Your Money Blocks and Manifest Money Faster than Ever

People like to ask me why I am in finance, I usually tell them “Because I love money,” and add a wink to my answer. Of course, that is more than that. I am fortunate enough to be in an industry that I find interesting, and where I can use my strengths to serve my clients.

Read full story
1 comments

A Guide to Preparing Your Mind for Inner Guidance

Before anything else, let’s first take a minute to understand what inner wisdom is. Some people define inner wisdom as the knowledge that comes from quieting your mind, setting aside your ego, setting aside your ideas of how things should be, and listening to what feels truly right for you.

Read full story

Manifest 10x Faster with the Law of Attraction

If you have been practising the Law of Attraction, you might have realised that you sometimes manifest what you want fast enough, and sometimes it takes too long. Worse still, there are times when you feel that your manifestations are just not working.

Read full story
5 comments

What Is Self-Worth and How to Embody It - My Take

There is nothing you need to do to prove that. I have wanted to talk about this topic for so long because I think this is one of the root causes of our many problems. We are in a world where depression and suicide among teens and even children are unprecedented.

Read full story

A Safer Crypto Passive Income Strategy - Crypto Staking

I am not your financial advisor (yet). Do not take anything on this page as financial advice, EVER. Consult a professional investment advisor before making any investment decisions!

Read full story

A Complete Guide to Cryptocurrency for Beginners 2022

A straightforward breakdown of cryptos. I am not your financial advisor (yet). Do not take anything on this page as financial advice, EVER. Consult a professional investment advisor before making any investment decisions!

Read full story
16 comments

10 Important Crypto Terms You Need to Know in 2022

Crypto can seem more complicated than it actually is because of all the technical terms used in the industry. They can make understanding crypto content difficult and leave you out of important crypto conversations in dedicated online communities, on social media, or even with friends.

Read full story

How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners in 2022

I am not your financial advisor (yet). Do not take anything on this page as financial advice, EVER. Consult a professional investment advisor before making any investment decisions!

Read full story

Smart Passive Income Ideas That are Still Valid in Q3 2022

If you’re always short on money or are finding it hard to save, you’re either spending too much or not making enough. I would say the latter because, let’s face it; most people are not so conscious when it comes to spending money.

Read full story

What Truly Separates the Rich from the Poor

Let’s transform into a rich mindset. Ever watched someone like Elon or Bezos speak, and you were just in awe?. Do you wonder whether the rich are naturally brilliant or gifted, which is why they have money?

Read full story
20 comments

Life of An Entrepreneur - What I Have Learnt

I have been an entrepreneur for as long as I can remember. In fact, I think that goes all the way back to my childhood when I was reselling stationery my parents bought for me to my classmates…(haha)

Read full story

Should You Invest or Pay Off Your Debt First?

Imagine you’re just done with college, and all the excitement of graduating has finally died down. You’re left with two things: your certificate and a considerable amount of student debt.

Read full story

What Money Mindsets to Adopt in this Down Market

Keeping your financial goals on track. In case you don’t know yet (I am sure you do…), we are in a bearish market now. We are living amid a crypto crash that has seen major coins dip.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy