Clarkston man charged with threatening MI Governor Gretchen Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. — A Clarkston man has been charged with threatening Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Michigan Department of Attorney General Dana Nessel said today, Monday, Aug. 23, that a Clarkston man faces jail time for sending threatening texts to Gov. Whitmer.

Kevin Dawe, 31, was charged with two counts of malicious use of telecommunications services, each of which is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

The accusations come from two instances earlier this year, one in January and the other in March, when Dawe reportedly sent threatening comments to the governor's Constituent Services Department through web submissions.

Extreme vulgar language was used in the communication.

"There's a thin line between voicing complaints with an elected person and endangering their life or the lives of their loved ones," Nessel explained.

“Anyone who exceeds that boundary will face criminal charges,” says the prosecutor.

On Thursday, Aug. 19, Dawe surrendered to the Michigan State Police Metro North Post and posted a $500 cash bail. Eaton County 56A District Court will establish court dates.

Gretchen Whitmer (Democratic Party) is Michigan's 49th governor. On January 1, 2019, she took office. Her current term will end on December 31, 2022.

From 2001 to 2006, Whitmer was a member of the Michigan House of Representatives, and from 2006 to 2015, he was a member of the Michigan State Senate. She became the first woman to head a caucus in the California Senate when she became the Democratic minority leader in 2011.

