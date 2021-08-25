Detroit, MI

Motor City Pride heads to Detroit Sept. 18 - 19

Mandi Angelique

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9FTH_0bc3PM8V00
www.canva.com

An annual outdoor festival in Detroit, Motor City Pride, will be headed to Detroit's Hart Plaza Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19.

The celebration, complete with a festival and parade, honors the love, lives, and diversity of Michigan's gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and allied communities.

"We want to inform, empower, and entertain the general public about problems that affect the GLBT community," according to https://live.motorcitypride.org/about-us/

The History of Detroit's Motor City Pride

Motor City Pride dates to June 1972, when the inaugural march took place in downtown Detroit to protest discriminatory legislation and advocate for LGBT rights and equality. After a few years, the march was expanded to include a picnic following the march, which has evolved into our current festival.

The civil rights march along Woodward Avenue was followed by a demonstration in Kennedy Square from 1986 to 1988. Following the protest, a party was held in the McGregor Center on the Wayne State University campus, which was organized by a small group of committed Gay and Lesbian clubs and volunteers.

In 1992, DAGLC's new chairman, Michael C. Lary, split from the group and founded Southeast Michigan Pride to carry on the objective of bringing the GLBT community together. His presidency lasted till 2001. During this time, PrideFest's official name was changed to PrideFest Celebration.

The Triangle Foundation took over the PrideFest Celebration in 2001 as part of Triangle's community engagement efforts. It was renamed Motor City Pride and relocated to downtown Ferndale in 2003. It was led by Fred Huebener and Jackie Anding from 2002 to 2008, and Kevin McAlpine, Development Director at the Triangle Foundation, oversaw it.

The Motor City Pride Planning Committee, which has been in place since 2009, is led by a core group of Triangle Foundation volunteers.

The Triangle Foundation merged with Michigan Equality to form Equality Michigan; in 2012 Equality Michigan expanded the festival to two days and saw the return of a parade to the festival lineup of events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eppVN_0bc3PM8V00
www.canva.com

Over 35,000 people attended the festival, which featured over 200 acts. Equality Michigan aided Motor City Pride in becoming its own 501 (c) 3 non-profit corporation in 2017 so that the festival's organizing committee could focus on developing the festival and Equality Michigan could focus on its primary purpose of victim assistance, education, and legislative work.

Detroit's Heart Plaza is located at 1 Hart Plaza Dr. Detroit, MI 48226.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 5

Published by

Michigan-based journalist since 2007 with a background reporting on local communities. Thanks for reading; I'd be honored if you'd follow me!

Michigan State
49 followers

More from Mandi Angelique

Back to school guide for 2021

August is over, and the new 2021–2022 school year has begun. School is a major milestone in a child’s social and emotional development, whether they are going for the first time, starting at a new school, or returning after a fun summer holiday.

Read full story
Michigan State

Michigan heat index expected to exceed 100 Degrees

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, MSP/EMHSD, are advising Michigan residents and tourists to be safe amid this weekend's excessive heat, with heat indices forecast to reach 100 degrees over parts of lower Michigan through Sunday, Aug. 29.

Read full story
9 comments
Michigan State

Michigan governor gives statement on Afghanistan bombing

MICHIGAN - Following the death of American servicemen in a devastating bomber assault in Kabul, Afghanistan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the following statement. “Our men and women in uniform represent the best of us. They put their lives on the line to keep us safe and help those in danger,” she said.

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit's Black History series going on now

DETROIT, Mich. – Detroit’s Black History Series, a monthly virtual tour, is going on now. The online tour focuses on significant persons, places, and events in Detroit's Black History. From the Underground Railroad to Motown, there's something for everyone.

Read full story
Clarkston, MI

Clarkston man charged with threatening MI Governor Gretchen Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. — A Clarkston man has been charged with threatening Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Michigan Department of Attorney General Dana Nessel said today, Monday, Aug. 23, that a Clarkston man faces jail time for sending threatening texts to Gov. Whitmer.

Read full story

My first-time acupuncture experience

I woke up yesterday morning with a weird crick in my neck, thinking I must have slept wrong. I go to the chiropractor and the doctor when I must, but that morning reminded me of the time I got acupuncture, of all things, and that it may be time to schedule another appointment.

Read full story

Don't Waste Your Recycling Efforts

I cannot shake the story I heard recently from a friend who stated she recycled for years, then found out she was doing it wrong, with most of her items probably ending up in the landfill.

Read full story

3 ways to get more from your device during long road trips

With Labor Day weekend soon upon us (Sept. 3–6), the majority of weekend travelers appear to be planning road vacations, aka road trips. 42.5 million Americans traveled during the holiday weekend last year, in spite of the pandemic, according to travel data provider Arrivalist.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy