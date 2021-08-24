3 ways to get more from your device during long road trips

www.canva.com

With Labor Day weekend soon upon us (Sept. 3–6), the majority of weekend travelers appear to be planning road vacations, aka road trips.

42.5 million Americans traveled during the holiday weekend last year, in spite of the pandemic, according to travel data provider Arrivalist .

This was only a reduction of slightly over 5 percent, from the year prior, (2019.)

The upcoming Labor Day weekend is sure to be a great time for travel, and one of the favorite ways to go on a little vacay, especially for my family, is to pack the car to the gills and hit the road.

Long road trips, which were formerly an unpleasant means to a worthwhile end, have altered dramatically since many of today’s individuals aged 30 and above were youngsters.

The familiar scream of “Are we there yet?” from the backseat is no doubt familiar to parents. However, such inquiries are no longer as common as they previously were. And it’s owing to gadgets and the data access they provide, in large part.

On long travel routes, whether it be trains, planes or automobiles, travelers might use devices to keep themselves entertained. The capabilities of devices differ, and this might impact how useful they are on the road. However, there are three ways travelers may get the most of their smartphones , with a long travel schedule ahead.

1. Download, and then download some more

Travelers can view content offline by downloading before their journey.

This means that service outages and Wifi dead zones will not disrupt podcasts, TV programs, or movies.

People who don’t have unlimited data plans might avoid paying data overage fees by downloading ahead of time.

2. Create a WiFi hotspot on your phone.

Smartphones have immediate access to high-speed mobile network connections that tablets and laptops will require some manual labor to obtain.

Converting a phone into a hotspot , which can be done easily using the settings function on most smartphones, is part of that task.

Other devices can usually use the phone’s network connection once it has been set up as a hotspot.

3. Personalize your car with accessories.

No one enjoys staring down at a smartphone or tablet for long periods of time. Thankfully, amusement does not have to come at the expense of comfort.

A headrest mount for a front seat, for example, may be connected to the headrest and can hold a range of gadgets, including smartphones and tablets.

Passengers don’t have to hold their devices in their hands while watching their favorite television shows and movies because they are easily slipped into the mount.

When headrest mounts are convenient, children may be unable to access touchscreens while seated. In such cases, parents can replace their old headrests with headrests that include built-in monitors and remote controls that allow them to alter volume and other settings without having to remove their seat belts.

Long car journeys may definitely be made more enjoyable by having access to gadgets .

Road excursions are not something to be taken lightly. As entertaining as they are, you should plan and prepare for them in the same way you would during any other vacation.

Nothing should be taken for granted, whether you’re road traveling with a large group of pals or going it alone.

Equip your car with some useful additions, plenty of content, and a plethora of entertaining devices, and you can concentrate on the most important part of road trips: having a good time!

