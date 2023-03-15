Camarones en Crema Chipotle (Shrimp in Creamy Chipotle Sauce)

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the Mama Maggie's Kitchen may earn a commission.

Camarones en Crema Chipotle are juicy, large shrimp in a creamy chipotle sauce. This Mexican seafood recipe is absolutely delicious and ready in under 30 minutes.

INGREDIENTS

large shrimp deveined and shells removed

chipotle pepper in adobo sauce

milk

sour cream

Salt

butter

diced

garlic

Any size shrimp work in this recipe. As long as they are deveined, rinsed, and shells removed, you're good to go!

Instructions

Rinse the shrimp.

Set aside until ready to use.

To a blender, add the chipotle pepper, milk, sour cream, and salt.

Blend until smooth.

Taste for salt.

In a large skillet, melt the butter.

Add the shrimp.

Add salt.

Cook for 3-4 minutes until they turn pink.

Stirring occasionally.

Add the onion and garlic.

Cook for 1 minute, or until the onion is translucent.

Stirring constantly.

Add the chipotle cream sauce to the skillet.

Stir to combine.

Cook for 1 minute.

Remove from heat and serve.

Notes

You can swap out the sour cream for cream cheese for a thicker, richer consistency. However, you will need to add more milk to the blender in order to blend completely.

If you’re not into spice, use less of the chipotle in adobo sauce. It will still give you the smoky chipotle flavor without the heat. Also, please note, that if you add more sour cream, the sauce will not be as orange-y.