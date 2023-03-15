Camarones en Crema Chipotle (Shrimp in Creamy Chipotle Sauce)

Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Camarones en Crema Chipotle are juicy, large shrimp in a creamy chipotle sauce. This Mexican seafood recipe is absolutely delicious and ready in under 30 minutes.

Camarones en Crema ChipotlePhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

INGREDIENTS

  • large shrimp deveined and shells removed
  • chipotle pepper in adobo sauce
  • milk
  • sour cream
  • Salt
  • butter
  • diced
  • garlic

Any size shrimp work in this recipe. As long as they are deveined, rinsed, and shells removed, you're good to go!

Ingredients needed to make Shrimp in Cream Chipotle SaucePhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Instructions

  • Rinse the shrimp. 
  • Set aside until ready to use. 
  • To a blender, add the chipotle pepper, milk, sour cream, and salt. 
  • Blend until smooth. 
  • Taste for salt. 
  • In a large skillet, melt the butter. 
  • Add the shrimp. 
  • Add salt. 
  • Cook for 3-4 minutes until they turn pink. 
  • Stirring occasionally.
  • Add the onion and garlic. 
  • Cook for 1 minute, or until the onion is translucent. 
  • Stirring constantly. 
  • Add the chipotle cream sauce to the skillet.
  • Stir to combine. 
  • Cook for 1 minute. 
  • Remove from heat and serve.
Camarones en Crema ChipotlePhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Notes

You can swap out the sour cream for cream cheese for a thicker, richer consistency. However, you will need to add more milk to the blender in order to blend completely.

If you’re not into spice, use less of the chipotle in adobo sauce. It will still give you the smoky chipotle flavor without the heat. Also, please note, that if you add more sour cream, the sauce will not be as orange-y.

Maggie Unzueta shares her passion for authentic Mexican food on the popular website Mama Maggie's Kitchen. As a native Spanish speaker and frequent traveler south of the border, she brings the true flavors of Mexico to kitchens everywhere.

San Diego, CA
