Mexican Beef Picadillo

Picadillo is a classic Mexican recipe that delivers big bold flavors and is comforting on chilly nights. Made with ground beef, potatoes, and a Northern twist.
INGREDIENTS
- chile pasado (or use poblano peppers)
- water (to rehydrate chile)
- tomatoes
- jalapeno
- water (to cook tomatoes + jalapenos)
- water (to blend)
- oil
- ground beef
- salt
- pepper
- ground cumin
- ground oregano
- garlic
- onion
- potato
Instructions
- Pour hot water over the chile pasado in a heat proof container.
- Let sit for 20 minutes, OR boil for 5 minutes. Let cool.
- Cut off stems and remove seeds.
- Chop into small pieces
- Set aside until ready to use.
- Place tomatoes and jalapeno in a stock pot.
- Cover with water.
- Bring to a boil. Boil for 5 minutes.
- Let cool slightly.
- Discard cooking water.
- Place tomatoes, jalapeno, and water in a blender.
- Blend until smooth.
- Heat oil.
- Add ground beef.
- With your spatula, break down the beef as it cooks.
- Once it’s brown, add the garlic, onion, salt, pepper, cumin, and oregano.
- Mix everything together.
- Add the potato.
- Cook for 2 minutes.
- Add the tomato sauce and chile pasado.
- Stir to combine.
- Cover and lower heat to medium-low.
- Cook for 10 minutes, or until the potatoes are fork tender.
- If you like it juicier, add 1 cup of beef broth.
Mexican Picadillo (estilo Durango) is pure comfort food and perfect for the whole family. This traditional dish delivers richness, depth, flavor, and spice. Buen provecho.
