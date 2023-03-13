Mexican Beef Picadillo

Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Picadillo is a classic Mexican recipe that delivers big bold flavors and is comforting on chilly nights. Made with ground beef, potatoes, and a Northern twist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vUnTc_0lHDfynH00
Mexican picadilloPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

INGREDIENTS

Visit Mexican Beef Picadillo or a complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and more Mexican recipes from from Mama Maggies Kitchen.

  • chile pasado (or use poblano peppers)
  • water (to rehydrate chile)
  • tomatoes
  • jalapeno
  • water (to cook tomatoes + jalapenos)
  • water (to blend)
  • oil
  • ground beef
  • salt
  • pepper
  • ground cumin
  • ground oregano
  • garlic
  • onion
  • potato
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JuCR9_0lHDfynH00
Ingredient needed to make picadilloPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Instructions

  • Pour hot water over the chile pasado in a heat proof container. 
  • Let sit for 20 minutes, OR boil for 5 minutes. Let cool. 
  • Cut off stems and remove seeds. 
  • Chop into small pieces
  • Set aside until ready to use. 
  • Place tomatoes and jalapeno in a stock pot.
  • Cover with water. 
  • Bring to a boil. Boil for 5 minutes.
  • Let cool slightly. 
  • Discard cooking water. 
  • Place tomatoes, jalapeno, and water in a blender. 
  • Blend until smooth. 
  • Heat oil. 
  • Add ground beef. 
  • With your spatula, break down the beef as it cooks. 
  • Once it’s brown, add the garlic, onion, salt, pepper, cumin, and oregano. 
  • Mix everything together. 
  • Add the potato.
  • Cook for 2 minutes. 
  • Add the tomato sauce and chile pasado. 
  • Stir to combine. 
  • Cover and lower heat to medium-low. 
  • Cook for 10 minutes, or until the potatoes are fork tender. 
  • If you like it juicier, add 1 cup of beef broth. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EpJrQ_0lHDfynH00
Mexican beef picadilloPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Mexican Picadillo (estilo Durango) is pure comfort food and perfect for the whole family. This traditional dish delivers richness, depth, flavor, and spice. Buen provecho.

Published by

Maggie Unzueta shares her passion for authentic Mexican food on the popular website Mama Maggie's Kitchen. As a native Spanish speaker and frequent traveler south of the border, she brings the true flavors of Mexico to kitchens everywhere.

San Diego, CA
2K followers

