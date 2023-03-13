This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the Mama Maggie's Kitchen may earn a commission.

Migas con Huevo is a flavorful and authentically Mexican breakfast! This delicious dish is made of fried corn tortillas mixed with eggs and topped with salsa for the perfect Sunday brunch.

Migas con Huevo Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

INGREDIENTS

olive oil

corn tortillas cut into squares

onion

garlic

eggs

ground cumin

oregano

Salt and Pepper

Toppings:

Cilantro

Green Onions

Ingredients needed to make Migas Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Instructions

In a large skillet, heat olive oil.

Add corn tortillas and fry until golden. 4 minutes.

Remove from pan and place on a paper towel to drain.

Salt the tortillas.

Add remaining oil to the pan.

Add onion and garlic.

Cook for 1 minute.

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs.

Add eggs to the pan.

Season with cumin, oregano, salt and pepper.

Immediately add fried tortillas.

Gently fold the tortillas with the eggs.

Cook for 3-4 minutes or until eggs are completely cooked.

Top with cilantro and green onions.

Mexican breakfast migas Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Mexican Migas con Huevo is a delicious breakfast my family loves.Originally, this dish was created by Spanish shepherds from day-old bread – literally “crumbs.”The Mexican version, however, uses fried corn tortillas and is on the table in no time flat.Similar to chilaquiles, but in this recipe, eggs are mixed with crispy tortillas and made with only a few ingredients. The result is something so tasty!